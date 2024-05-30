A man took to TikTok to share a video of himself using an ANC campaign T-shirt as a skroplap

The man used the T-shirt to dry dishes, wipe the kitchen counter and wipe his jeans near his bottom

People in the comment section laughed at the clip, while others shared other ways in which the garment could be used

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man found a unique way to use a free ANC campaign T-shirt. Images: @khumithebish

Source: TikTok

A man shared a video of himself using an African National Congress (ANC) campaign T-shirt he got for free as a skroplap, which had internet users laughing.

Khumalo, who uses the handle @khumithebish on TikTok, uploaded a short clip of himself standing at a kitchen sink with his back facing the camera. He used the yellow, black, and green T-shirt to dry a wet bowl, wipe the kitchen counter, and wipe an invisible stain on the back of his jeans close to the buttock area.

The man captioned his post:

"Shout-out to the ANC for the free skroplap, but we are voting you out."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their laughs

With corruption, rolling blackouts, water shortages, high unemployment rates and the promise to create more jobs, many South Africans are fed up with the current government. Thus, one can assume that Khumalo using the T-shirt as a skroplap may make him an unhappy and fed-up citizen.

People in Khumalo's comment section may have felt the same way he did when they laughed at his creative post.

@phumyking told Khumalo:

"It will stain the dishes, ANC is not good."

@containbromelain pointed out the usefulness of the T-shirt:

"The most use they have been in a long time, to be honest."

@tgirl145 cracked a joke:

"Yho, you just infected your plate with a corruption virus."

MK Party members washing people's laundry scrutinised

Weeks before the national elections, Briefly News reported a clip of MK Party members handwashing laundry while explaining the party’s policies.

The video depicts two men washing tubs full of laundry on the lawn while chatting to a woman who wasn’t captured in the frame. The ANC had previously taken a similar approach when some party members in Mpumalanga offered residents free haircuts to woo voters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News