A hun took to her TikTok to share how she’s skating on thin ice when it comes to living life

The lady named Asemahle Maliti lives in Site C, Khayelitsha, in the Western Cape, one of the most dangerous areas in the country

Netizens felt sorry for the woman and sent her well wishes

A hun on TikTok shared the brutality of her living environment.

The lady comes from the aesthetically deprived parts of Cape Town where politicians only campaign during voting season.

The dark side of Cape Town

Asemahle Maliti brought out the dark side of Cape Town from the shadows as she shared her daunting living environment. The lady lives in one of South Africa’s most dangerous areas, Khayelitsha.

Khayelitsha is one of Cape Town’s most biggest townships filled with multiple informal settlements. Site C, a dividend of Khayelitsha is known for its constant gun violence, robbery and looting.

Beyond the reef

There’s no doubt that Cape Town is one of the most favoured holiday destinations as it has the most spectacular views. One cannot ignore the shandy towns close to the airport, at least Bill Gates did not as he visited Khayelitsha.

Many famous people know the area including the government but the safety of the township has been drastically deteriorating. Community members have often complained but not much has been done to improve safety.

Netizens were worried about Asemahle and commented:

@Mr Luthando Ndlaku understands how risky it is to go to Khayelitsha:

"I live in CPT nhe but I don't want anything to do with Khayeliysha."

@Julien Britz shared a heartbreaking story:

"My father was building a school in Site C and was shot dead. Please keep safe my dear."

@Sinesipho decided to move away from the madness:

"I decided to move from that Site C, I'm resting in Goodwood now."

@Pinky can no longer deal with the violence:

"Today we had to have a talk with my sister about moving. Where are we to live?"

Romanticising the struggle

Source: Briefly News