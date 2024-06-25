A South African woman working as an au pair in the US shared a funny TikTok video

The clip shows her teaching the American child she cares for how to greet in Zulu

The video is met with positive reactions online, with some South Africans finding humour in the attempt

A Mzansi woman had netizens amused after teaching an American boy to greet in Zulu. Image: @shiyo33

Source: TikTok

A South African woman working in America as an au pair shared a cute video showing an interaction between herself and the little boy she was caring for.

Mzansi woman teaches US boy to greet in Zulu

@shiyo33 shared the clip on TikTok which showed her teaching the little boy how to greet in Zulu. Although the pronunciation was quite off, the child tried his best to respond to @shiyo33 in the African language, expressing that he was well.

"I love my job guys," @shiyo33 said.

Mzansi reacts with humour to boy's Zulu greeting

The video was met with funny and heartfelt comments from netizens who were touched by the woman speaking in Zulu with the child. Others were curious about how the woman secured the au pair work opportunity.

Nathalian teased:

"Ngicabanga ukuthi mele niyeke ukuba fundisa (I think you should stop teaching them Zulu)."

Nthabiseng Malapane appreciated the boy's efforts:

"He is trying though boy♥."

Lethukuthula Nkosi joked:

"I trusted the process."

PrettyMbhele was curious about au pair jobs:

"Hi, my daughter is trying to get an au pair job in the US. How did you get it?"

bhunutn left a funny comment:

"Abazali bophaphama ingane isikhuluma i language abangayazi (The parents will wake up one day to find their child speaking a language they don't know)."

Koobootŝo replied to the boy's greeting:

"Sawubona mfana, siyaphila nathi ngapha (Hello boy, we are also well this side)."

SA au pair teaches US toddler funny Zulu song

In a similar article, Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman working abroad as an au pair in the United States shared a funny video of her teaching a kid a funny Zulu song.

The footage shared by @shiyo33 shows the woman sitting with the child as they sing an isiZulu nursery rhyme about an Indian bus.

The child can be heard trying to sing along with the woman despite struggling to pronounce some of the words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News