A woman had Mzansi netizens in a frenzy after sharing her latest PEP Home décor finds.

Woman shares decorative books

A TikTok video by Sindy (@sindy_ayi) shows some beautiful decorative books she found and bought at PEP Home recently for just R29.99 each.

The books boast a simple yet modern black-and-white design with appealing texts and images, ideal for any modern homemaker looking to spruce up their space on a budget.

“They’re absolutely gorgeous. Run to PEP,” Sindy said in the clip.

Mzansi keen to get their hands on the books

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who couldn’t wait to get their hands on the decorative books. Others shared which local PEP stores had them in stock.

KaMwelase plugged people from the Vaal:

For Vaal people, I got mine from PEP Vaal Mall and saw the at PEP Home President hyper.

Nobukhosi G S Mpala- found the books at the Game City shopping centre:

“Those in Durban got some at PEP Home Game City.”

Nick-Nack was in despair:

“The Pep home at Northgate Mall doesn't have all these nice things.”

user9851889858342 commented:

“PTA girlies, please assist. I have been to almost every pep home with no luck.”

coco_shaz_ had no luck finding the books:

“I couldn't find it at any PEP Home.”

Lezle B reacted:

“Decorative books!.”

Mmatsholotshiamo commented:

“Kannete Pep we need online shopping because re fetwa ke ntho tse ntle pep home tsa rona ha dina tsona .

Woman wows SA with full-face using PEP makeup products

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman impressed many netizens after sharing a video of doing a full face of makeup using beauty products sold at PEP stores.

TikTok user Kayla Myers used products from LA Lab, a brand exclusive to PEP, many of which she had tried out for the first time.

Kayla used LA Lab primer, a full-coverage foundation in the shade chai latte, concealer in the shades toasted hazelnut and chai latte, a concealer stick in the shade ecru, matte fixing spray, a compact powder in the shade gingerbread, a contour and highlighter palette, and a blush and bronzing powder in the shade spiced honey.

