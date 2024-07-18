A South African teacher's funny TikTok video about avoiding workplace drama resonated with many

A video shows her sealing her mouth shut to represent keeping quiet when frustrated at work

Some agreed with prioritising job security, while others highlighted the difficulty of staying silent when disrespected

A teacher sealed her mouth shut to represent staying quiet when frustrated at work. Image: @vanmatz93

Source: TikTok

The work environment can come with a lot of unnecessary drama and office politics.

Teacher shows how to stay employed

One particular South African teacher posted a funny TikTok video demonstrating how she manages to stay employed and control the urge to act out of frustration when she doesn’t agree with something.

The video by @vanmatz93 shows her sealing her mouth shut with a calm yet slightly annoyed facial expression before crossing her arms and sitting back.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“How to stay employed,” @vanmatz93 wrote in her caption, choosing peace over speaking up on something that could cost her her job.

Post resonates with SA employees

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused by the teacher’s strategy. Others shared their work struggles with problematic colleagues and choosing whether or not to address certain issues.

Nolo said:

“’Nothing from my side thank you’.”

Kerlin_Mbatha commented:

“In the words of Buhle, ‘if it doesn’t affect your salary, ungazifaki’.”

lucky_xzy wrote:

“Your job doesn’t require that, you’re teacher just relax fam.”

Lee Rivers said:

“And do what you get paid for; as soon as you outshine your boss, it’s chai.”

LeRora_P commented:

“It's really that simple!!! don't even choose your battles, thula nje✌️.”

Babo_Hang commented:

“My problem is I can't keep quiet when I'm being disrespected .”

Palesa said:

“And then there's meOh, Morena!!! I can't keep quiet .”

Male teacher uses Bluetooth microphone to get learners to go to class

In another story, Briefly News reported that a teacher amused his learners after he pulled out his Bluetooth microphone at school.

The funny video shared by @babymesh0 shows him walking around the school grounds, ordering the learners to go to class and stop making a noise, as they have a test to prepare for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News