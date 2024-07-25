A female cab driver in East London, Eastern Cape took action towards ensuring her safety

The lady installed presumably bulletproof glass between her seat and the backseat

The online community reacted to the video, with many stanning her for putting her safety first

A female cab driver placed her safety at the forefront. Images: @FG Trade, @d3sign

Source: Getty Images

A woman stanned a female cab driver for having measures to protect herself in the business she's in.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Aviwe (@just_avs19), she's at the back of a cab driven by a female. The driver installed a glass barrier between her and the backseat as if it were still the times of COVID-19.

It is not clear if she also had a glass barrier between the driver's seat and the passenger's seat. The content creator stanned the woman for putting her safety first, given the high number of crimes in the country. She also said that she feels like every cab driver should have that glass barrier in their cars.

Female cab driver goes to lengths to protect herself

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens like the driver's safety measure

The video gained over 1k views, with many online users agreeing with the TikTokker and loving the lady for the safety measure.

@Vanessa’s Nail Bar commented:

"What a country😔."

@Siyanda_Viv expressed:

"Good! Two Uber drivers got killed in PE in a space of two days."

@A. shared:

"Sana I’ve been on this car😭😭🤣 also took a video."

@Thobile Mashinini commented:

"This is some American cop car typa vibe."

@Rohumbela Thovhakale expressed:

"This isproper."

@DM Beauty stanned:

"Love this!!"

@(Mali)bongwe👋🏿 wrote:

"Aich, she doing the most😁👌."

@greycie179 said:

"Yah neh and the so called government is turning a blind eye 😩."

Lady takes passengers to work after taxi driver got arrested

In another story, Briefly News reported about a passenger who drove a taxi after a driver was arrested in Cape Town.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @amahle_dutoit, she was one of the passengers when the taxi driver was pulled over and arrested by traffic officers. Given that she has a license and can drive she had no choice but to hop in the driver's seat and take the rest of the passengers to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News