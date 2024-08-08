A popular TikTok DJ, @killorbeezbeatz, turned Pastor Mboro's heated school confrontation into a viral Amapiano track, using his infamous line, "Don't you dare"

Mboro, who appeared in court over the incident, faced backlash after his church was set alight

The remix has sparked widespread reactions, with fans embracing the DJ's creative twist

A TikTok DJ turned Pastor Mboro's heated school confrontation into a viral Amapiano track, sparking social media buzz. Images: @killorbeezbeatz.

Source: TikTok

A popular TikTok Amapiano DJ and producer, @killorbeezbeatz, has transformed the fiery outburst of Controversial South African Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng from a recent school confrontation into a catchy Amapiano track.

The pastor’s infamous lines, “mina ngiy one bay 10, ngaba slicer... Don’t you dare,” which were delivered during a heated argument with teachers over children's custody, have now found new life on the dance floor.

Mboro in court over custody case

Mboro and four others appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court over Monday's violent Matshidiso Primary School incident in Katlehong, Gauteng.

A viral video showed Mboro and what at the time appeared to be three men, supposedly his bodyguards, in the school foyer brandishing pangas and a rifle.

December song loading

@killorbeezbeatz's song is already making waves on social media and has sparked many reactions from fans loving the remix.

Comments under the video reflect the typical Mzansi humour and creativity, with many praising the DJ for his innovative twist on a serious moment:

Kabelo Mogale urged the DJ to drop the whole track:

“🔥🔥🔥 Release it."

Another user, Nonto, joked:

“Nenzani lapho e goli🤣🤣🤣” [What are you guys doing there in Johannesburg.]

Abuti Thabang added:

"Mzansi has no peace 😂😂"

Nono couldn’t help but laugh, saying:

“😂😂😂😂I love my country 🤣🤣🤣🤣akavele angene emculweni mfundisi akumsebenzelanga kuba pastor 🤣🤣🤣washa.”

Gatsheni chimed in, declaring the track a:

“December song 😂😂😂 ubecasukile umfundisi bakithi.”

Meanwhile, Valencia marvelled at the country's endless talent, saying:

“🤣🤣🤣amatalent eMzansi.”

Church of SA pastor Paseka Mboro set alight after viral Primary School incident

Briefly News reported that Mboro's church has reportedly been set alight in Katlehong, Gauteng.

It follows the incident at a school where Mboro and three men entered carrying weapons and forcefully removed two pupils.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed to Briefly News that the structure's setting alight was linked to the incident.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told a Briefly News reporter that police are investigating an arson case.

