A Johannesburg woman who is new in the area of Lehae had one of the saddest moments in her living space

Thieves entered her house through the roof and stole her television amongst other things

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their shock and giving safety suggestions

A woman was saddened after thieves broke in through the roof of her house in Lehae. Images: @queen.lexie571

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared a video of how thieves in Lehae, Johannesburg left her house.

In the video uploaded by @queen.lexie571, the thieves stole her TV amongst other things. They entered through the roof by removing the tiles and tarnishing the ceiling.

The heartless perpetrators left the woman's house a mess. In the comments section, the TikTokker said she was new in Lehae and didn't have people hanging around her house therefore making it hard for her to suspect anyone she knows.

Thieves enter through the roof

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens comment on theft

The video gained over a million views, with many online users stunned and sharing their heartfelt messages.

@Magatsheni commented:

"Yhooo Lehae is not safe at all m so sorry dear."

@pablo could relate:

"Happened to me two times same guy the camera show ,the police did nothing so I took a leave looking for him then I found him now his in ICU."

@B.I.G shared:

"Happened to my neighbor. we went to one sangoma lady. the thief brought them back the following week. now his dead."

@Clement expressed:

"Dear if u can afford ADT alarm please install it... The one i installed at home when its rings a home it rings on my phone aswell.... So since u got cameras connect wifi on them so whem alarm is trrgd."

@Ofentse Leshawn was in disbelief:

"Through the roof? 😭😭😭Criminals are doing too much now😩😩."

@KatlehoKhanye26 commented:

"Get at least two dogs 🐶."

@Jonathan said:

"Most of the time it's people leaving in the same area with you. Even they don't know you but they can monitor your movements before they strike. This is sad."

