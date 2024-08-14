A woman saw a very bad side of friendship when her so-called friend resigned for her behind her back

The woman gave her mate a drafted resignation letter to proofread but instead, she sent it to HR

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing anger and disappointment

A woman shared her drafted resignation letter with her friend who went behind her back and sent it to HR.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mstee729, she shared the screenshots between the two friends and further explained what transpired. According to the chats, a lady asked her friend if she resigned for her.

She further said that she sent the drafted resignation letter to her friend because she asked to see if it was written correctly and professionally not for her to send it to HR like she did.

According to the TikTok user, the lady drafted another letter to HR, telling them her friend sent the resignation letter without her permission and was not ready to resign but HR refused to retract the resignation, leaving the lady unemployed all because of her so-called friend.

Lady's friend resigns for her behind her back

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens feel sorry for the victim

The video gained over 170k views, with many online users expressing different opinions on toxic friendships.

@Puseletso🌼 expressed:

"I'd draft a fresh resignation letter and resign on behalf of her as well.. simple."

@Mbali Bleessing couldn't understand:

"The company🤔 how can it accept the resignation letter sent by someone else 😫."

@abuu.f was sad:

"Yho, the girl must draft a new resignation letter and resign on the behalf of the girl as well,this is pure evilness💔."

@🇿🇦 KK commented:

"She can win this in court. No one is allowed to resign on someone’s behalf."

@Ofentse said:

"This is the wildest story I've read on tye internet. HR accepting a resignation letter on someone's behalf 😂🤣haibo nina."

Woman quits job at KFC

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who left her toxic job at a restaurant.

One woman @mapswagaboroto used to work at KFC until it became toxic. The lady posted that she enjoyed her job until things went askew, and she handed in her resignation. The lady started working at OBC butchery, and she seemed much happier. The former KFC employee also showed that she got a boyfriend, and their relationship was going well.

