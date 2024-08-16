Mzansi adventure buddies teamed up for a fabulous girls' trip to check out the new Upside Down House in KZN

SA already has an Upside Down House in the North West, but somehow, the new one also received great hype

Social media users were made dizzy by the foreign structure of the house

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An adventurous lady went on a girl's trip with her friends to explore the new Upside Down House in KZN. The experience was fun for the group as the unusual structure boggled their reality.

A group of adventure buddies teamed up for an exciting girls trip to KZN's new Upside Down House. Image: @mbalisto33

Source: TikTok

The excellent structure of the house had the ladies questioning what was real and what wasn't.

Lady goes on girls' trip to see KZN's new Upside Down House

The Upside Down House is the closest thing Mzansi had to a funhouse. The building is structured in a way that alters a person's reality. Many artists have featured the iconic structure in the North West in their music videos.

A group of women planned a girls' trip to KZN, where a second Upside Down House was recently launched. The ladies bought tickets for R120 each to explore the entire building. They also shared the address for anyone willing to get a little dizzy:

223 Enfield Drive, Melville, Port Shepstone, 4240

As they approached their destination, they gasped at the site of the unusual structure and took pictures trying to flip the house back into a more natural view. After failing to make the building conform, the crew explored the inside.

The interior was instantly intoxicating as everything was upside down. The girls got dizzy as though they had drank bottles of vodka before their tour.

With every room they entered, they were amused by the whimsical atmosphere. They could not understand why the illusion worked so well on them as they explored every room.

One of the ladies, Mbali, shared their experience on TikTok with the caption:

"Come with me and my girls to the new Upside Down House in KwaZulu-Natal."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to KZN's new Upside Down House

Social media users assumed that something was wrong with their vision as they tried to understand the illusion that the unusual structure had created:

@Penelopeesihle Hlehle knows herself too well:

"I would be so confused, it looks interesting and fun."

@Nokuthula_M loved the new funhouse:

"I think I like this one more than the one is North West, Haartbeespoort."

@PowerRanger thought:

"Something is wrong with my eyes."

@user9703491282784 wanted to be a part of the converstion:

"Do it in English for more exposure...I also want to go."

Xhosa man’s funny commentary on bizarre “Durban-style” pap

Briefly News also reported that a Xhosa man's reaction to a woman making "Durban-style pap" gathered nearly 1 million views. The unique twist on the beloved South African staple left the content creator completely flabbergasted.

Many residents of KwaZulu-Natal also expressed shock and disbelief at the unconventional recipe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News