A local media personality shared his excitement online when he heard about Showmax and Capitec joining forces

The partnership sees Capitec users receive major discounts when signing up for different streaming options on Showmax

Social media users and content streamers showed interest in the deal in the young man's comment section

A man shared his excitement for Capitec and Showmax's recent collaboration. Images: @sinemivuyom / Instagram, Showmax / Supplied

Paying less than expected for a product or service will make anyone joyful. This is exactly how one man felt after hearing about the collaboration between two major Mzansi brands.

Showmax and Capitec join forces

Media personality and voice artist Sinemivuyo Mpulu took to his TikTok account (@sinethevoiceartist) to express his excitement over the partnership between the local streaming platform Showmax and one of South Africa's leading digital banks, Capitec.

In the video, Sinemivuyo starts by saying:

"Can someone check on Netflix South Africa? Capitec and Showmax just made the biggest move I've ever seen. They've come together as a couple and holding hands to provide more affordable entertainment and sports watching for South Africans."

Down for a discount

The following price plans were put in place:

Showmax Entertainment:

Standard price: R99

Capitec price: R49

Showmax Entertainment Mobile:

Standard price: R45

Capitec price: R22

Showmax Premier League:

Standard price: R69

Capitec price: R34

Watch the video below:

Showmax and Capitec comment on collaboration

Marc Jury, Showmax's CEO, expressed his pride in seeing the two companies join forces to make entertainment more affordable and accessible.

While Capitec's Group Executive for Strategic Initiatives, Henk Lourens, commented:

"Our clients will have access to entertainment from less than R1 a day, and this is only the start of a very exciting journey with much more disruption to come."

Mzansi shares the excitement

App users in Sinemivuyo's comment section wondered how to participate and shared their interest in the discount.

A grateful @k_urve said:

"Now I'm getting my own Showmax, thank you. I've been leeching for years."

@sa_exotics8 shared their opinion and responded to what the media personality said at the beginning of his video:

"Netflix is not worrying as long as Showmax is not international."

@gillthe1 jokingly told online users:

"They want to offer Capitec customers something to do while standing in those long ATM queues."

@thabanigeraldz made a suggestion for Showmax:

"They should fix this thing of watching live sports on your mobile."

A possible FNB user, @dimpho022, said:

"FNB should see what other banks are doing for their people."

Student flexes profits after investing in Capitec

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who was happy to show people the profit he made after investing in Capitec Bank.

The student's video garnered millions of views, and eager South Africans went to the comment section to ask how to invest and put more money in their accounts.

