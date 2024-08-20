A woman on TikTok shared with app users a way to keep mops clean and smelling fresh

She used vinegar, bicarbonate of soda and a plastic bag to get her cleaning tool as clean as can be

Members of the online community shared their questions and other cleaning solutions in the comments

A woman showed a cleaning method for dirty mops. Images: @allthingshomewithmercy

Source: TikTok

A clean home isn't just about tidying up. It is also about maintaining the tools you use. Fortunately, when it comes to keeping your floors free from dirt, there is a way to ensure your mop is as white and fresh as the day you bought it.

Cleaning solution

A woman named Mercy headed to her TikTok account (@allthingshomewithmercy) to share the cleaning hack she uses for her mop. In the clip, the woman soaked her mop in a plastic bag using one cup of vinegar and bicarbonate of soda (also known as baking soda).

She further explained:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Leave it to soak for 30 minutes to an hour, then rinse it with warm water. It will be nice and white as you want it to be."

Watch the mop-cleaning trick in the video below:

Is mixing baking soda with vinegar effective?

According to Samyx Cleaning (a hub dedicated to providing information on keeping areas neat and tidy), baking soda and vinegar used separately rather than mixed for cleaning works best. After all, baking soda is a base, while vinegar is an acid.

The information portal explains:

"Mixing baking soda and white vinegar is not the be-all, end-all cleaning solution.

"Together, they can cancel each other out. Yet, there are still ways to use them effectively if you know what you are doing."

Mzansi curious about the mop-cleaning method

A few social media users headed for the comment section with queries about Mercy's method of cleaning her dirty mop, while others shared what they do to keep the cleaning tool fresh.

@metjankgau shared their opinion in the comment section:

"Bleach and hot water do the job as well."

An eager @claudette1802 told the online community:

"I'm trying this today."

@missgreeneyes76 laughed and said:

"Mops are marinating now."

When @lebo7062 asked if one could use a bucket, Mercy told the TikTok user:

"Since you are not adding water, a plastic bag will work efficiently to soak the mop."

@bongiwr1 shared what they do after using their mop:

"I always rinse my mop after cleaning and hang it in the sun. It's clean and not smelling."

Woman shows 'lazy' way to clean shoes

In another article, Briefly News reported about a young woman on TikTok who took a different approach to washing her dirty trainers.

She popped the shoes in her washing machine and used lemon juice, baking soda and vinegar. Some people on the internet approved of the method, while others thought it would damage the shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News