A man shared a breakdown of his R530,000 house-building costs, sparking widespread discussion online

Social media users were shocked at the high expenses, especially the R40,000 spent on sand, while others appreciated the transparency

Some pointed out missing details like plumbing and electricity, adding to the lively debate

A detailed R530,000 house construction breakdown shared by a man online sparked disbelief, particularly over the R40,000 spent on sand. Images: @cicilentombi2 and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images.

A man recently shared the detailed costs of building his house on social media, revealing that the total expenses amounted to R530,000.

The breakdown provided insights into various aspects of the construction process, igniting a lively conversation online.

Breaking down all costs

From the foundation to sand, doors and door frames, paint and roof material. @cicilentombi2 outlined the following costs:

Foundation: R40,000

Blocks and Cement: R100,000

Sand and Lentils: R12,000

Aluminum Doors and Windows: R44,000

Ceiling: R60,000

Labour: R70,000

The video quickly gained attention, with social media users reacting to the high costs of building a home.

Mzansi, in disbelief of the costs

The post sparked widespread discussion, highlighting home construction's challenges and unexpected expenses.

Many people expressed shock at the high costs, while others appreciated the transparency of the shared breakdown.

Some South Africans found the breakdown surprising, particularly the cost of sand, with one user, @Mandisa_gumede26, commenting:

"Kwa sand nje iyamangaza 40000😳" [The sand alone is shocking at R40,000.]

Another user, @𝑵𝒌𝒖𝒍𝒊 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒐|𝙼.𝚄.𝙰💄, questioned:

"Sand R40k, as in umhlabathi? Kaze sowakha yini? 😂😅🥺" [Sand R40k, as in soil? What are you building with that?]

Others focused on the overall expenses, with @Cute🦋 humorously remarking:

"Bese kubakhona abathi bakha ngo NSFAS 💀" [And there are those who claim they build with NSFAS funds.]

Despite the detailed breakdown, some users noticed elements that needed to be included. @𝑵𝒌𝒖𝒍𝒊 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒐|𝙼.𝚄.𝙰💄 pointed out:

"Lapho angiyiboni plumbing mina la😂😂 no gesi" [I don’t see any plumbing or electricity mentioned here.]

Meanwhile, Riccardo Elle joked about the high costs, saying:

"Ngizo renta hawu ngeke 😭" [I’ll just rent, no way.]

