Cape Town passengers were up and arms after a man intentionally pulled an emergency lever on a train

As a result of the man's actions, the train stopped mid-journey and passengers shouted at him

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A Cape Town train stopped mid-journey after a man pulled an emergency lever. Images: @monahengkhapetsi/ TikTok, @M_D_A/ Getty Images

A video of passengers shouting at a man who pulled an emergency lever on a train has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @monahengkhapetsi, the man intentionally pulled the emergency lever and the train stopped mid-journey. The passengers can be heard shouting at the man.

A security guard approached the guy, wanting to know why he did that. Passengers were fuming, wanting the guard to give the man a beating for what he did.

"This had the whole train stopped from Cape Town to NOLUNGILE because he pulled the Red emergency thing on side of the train door."

Train stops after man pulls the emergency lever

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the situation

The video gained over 4k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@YibaJay said:

"His intrusive thoughts won 😭😭."

@Nono joked:

"This is how things get ruined 😂 because of curious people like this! 😭"

@ayandaandzena👻 said:

"He’s so unbothered 😭😭😭."

@Tashia was entertained:

"I have watched more than 5x 😂😂😂."

@KB_Smalls joked:

"Imagine if he did that on a flight😭😭😭."

@Njabulo expressed:

"At least now I know I can stop it when ever I want to get off 😭😭😭."

@shouldbelloyd commented:

"This is has to be the worst experience for bro😂😭."

@Mr NH said:

"Me I need to get off now now.. pulls red lever tsek this is my stop 😭😭😭😭."

