TFG Rewards partnered up with popular influencers, Dream Boys, in a remarkable campaign

The duo was on the hunt for anyone following TFG Rewards on social media to reward them with a R8500 shopping experience

Social media users were in awe of the cool surprise and hope to be discovered by the Dream Boys soon

TFG Rewards partnered with well-known Mzansi influencers, Dream Boys, on a campaign to boost their sales. The team looked for and filmed themselves rewarding TFG social media followers with a R8500 shopping experience.

A Mzansi lady experienced a grand retail therapy experience in Cape Town. Image: @dreamboysza

Source: TikTok

Social media users lost it and hoped to be spotted out and about by the duo.

SA amazed by strangers paying for lady’s R8.5K shopping

A woman from Cape Town was surprised when she was picked to become a part of the TFG Rewards campaign with Dream Boys. The lady was shopping in Canal Walk when she was spotted for a sweet retail therapy experience.

Dream Boys first verified if the woman was following TFG Rewards on her social media before spending serious cash on her. Her first stop was Foschini, where she spent R1340 on a small bag, mini skirt, and pants.

The team moved on to Sportscene, where she got a pair of shoes, pants and a shirt for her boyfriend. With R7300, they spent R2700.

The lucky lady craved something shiny and spent R3044 at American Swiss. During her last store visit, she spent R1200 on two caps.

Dream Boys shared the satisfying splurge on TikTok with the caption:

“R8 500 shopping spree with @tfg rewards, who’s next??”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to strangers paying for lady’s R8.5K shopping

Social media users were amazed by the cool campaign and hoped to bump into the duo soon:

@nafeesaarendse_made things clear about her romantic relationship:

"She’s so thoughtful to buy for her boyfriend. Couldn’t be me."

@lisa jo 🦋shared:

"Clapping for others until its my turn."

@TAHLIA JADE GOOSEN🤍applauded the lady for thinking on her feet:

"She spent the money so well."

@زها wished the grand experience upon everyone:

"This is so cool! I hope everyone gets to be this lucky in life."

Mzansi TikTok star pays for gogo’s groceries at Checkers

Briefly News also reported that one of Mzansi’s TikTokkers melted hearts when he paid for a family’s groceries from Checkers. The family were so amazed by the man’s generosity that they asked again if he was sure about his decision to pay for their shopping.

The gogo, who had been travelling with her daughter and grandchild, was over the moon when they got to the till, and the guy kept his promise to pay for her groceries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News