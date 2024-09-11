“I Enjoy Paying for Fuel”: SA Men React to Warning About Dating Women Who Drive

A hun humorously highlights the unexpected costs of dating someone with a car, particularly in terms of petrol expenses

The video has sparked a lively social media discussion, with users sharing their experiences and reactions, from regret over luxury vehicle costs to playful confessions about covering fuel bills

The conversation reflects broader themes about the financial aspects of modern relationships and shared expenses

A viral video by a hun humorously explores the hidden cost of dating someone with a car, focusing on frequent petrol expenses. Images: @vanessa_ae96.

Source: TikTok

In a recent viral video, social media user @vanessa_ae96 shed light on a common but rarely discussed expense in relationships: the cost of dating someone who owns a car.

The video humorously highlights how such relationships can lead to frequent expenses, particularly in petrol bills, and has sparked a lively conversation across social media platforms.

TikTok warns men not to date girlies with cars

@vanessa_ae96’s video, which has garnered significant attention, showcases the financial strain of dating someone who frequently needs petrol for their car.

She points out that being in a relationship with someone who owns a car often means covering their fuel costs, making it an indirect but noticeable expense.

The video and its subsequent reactions reflect a broader conversation about the financial aspects of modern relationships, particularly regarding shared expenses and the costs associated with maintaining a vehicle:

Huns complain, but the gents come through for their girlies

The discussion resonated with many users, who took to social media to share their experiences and humorous takes on the situation. @Tema Beauty Products commented:

"Sana that time I wanted a Mercedes A200, someone warn me 😫😂"

Comments poured in from netizens as they showered the stunner with heartwarming messages about a luxury vehicle. But @Musa Msomi Junior also shared a light-hearted confession about secretly paying for petrol, only for the truth to be revealed later:

"I pour for my girl and not tell her 🥺 she finds out when she has to go to work."

@Lungelo Ngcolosi also highlighted a playful situation involving fuel payment and the confusion it sometimes causes:

"I enjoy paying for her fuel, especially when the attendant asks Malini my sister and she be like buza u bhuti 😂"

@Nellykelly said:

"With 52 km I will go to work and come back ngidlule amagarage awu four 🤔🤔 🤣🤣" [With 52 km I will go to work and come back, I passed four petrol stations.]

@Danisile Mkwanazi also added that:

"Bra we don’t deserve to buy petrol and tyres. 😔"

