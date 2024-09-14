A Pretoria Volkswagen Polo driver drover the vehicle without a side door in a busy traffic

The gentleman was unbothered and pretended like he was driving a normal car with everything intact

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A Pretoria VW Polo was recorded driving without a door. Images: @Sjoerd van der Wal, @fizkes

Source: Getty Images

A video of a car that is driving without a side door in Pretoria has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @dj_artistic, the blue Volkswagen is on a busy public road. However, what got the attention of motorists and other people was the fact that it had no side door.

What is even funnier is the fact that the driver is chilled like there is nothing out of the ordinary he is doing. It was not clear why the driver was driving the car looking like that in public. The TikTok user hilariously recorded the scene.

VW car drive without side door

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the Polo driver

The video gained over 3k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@The_i20_Guy said:

"What a way to end the weekend. Proof that the weekend was lit 😂."

@Leon commented:

"It has to be VW😂😂😂."

@Prince_Kay asked:

"Thats Glen mall?? or dt 4 centre??"

@Sengiphiwe wrote:

"Eish! This Polo is still brand new, Already seliyisikebhe🤦."

@Djokovic commented:

"Only Polo drivers 😂😂."

@oscar was entertained:

"😂😂POLO DRIVERS ARE TROUBLE MAKERS 😎."

@rorisang_kay joked:

"Open door policy 😂😂😂😂😂."

@lindor9408 shared:

"We are polo you won't do us anything."

@Eks laughed:

"Probably it's @ the Penal beating workshop 🤣🤣."

@Motlatso said:

"@Sahcrid Sells you never showed us this feature."

Man takes new car home to celebrate with family

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who drove nine hours to show off his new ride to his family.

A TikTok user, @akhona_tyhali can be seen driving out of his place in Cape Town in the wee hours of the morning, embarking on his journey. He said the journey took him nine hours. After four hours, he was in Riversdale where he made a stop to eat and rest. The young lad spoiled himself with a burger from KFC.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News