A woman shared her experience with the infamous Steve Madden heels and it was not pleasant

The lady was captured in a video on her knees, saying she couldn't feel her feet because of the uncomfortable shoes

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing their similar experiences with the heels

A lady said the Steve Madden heels are uncomfortable. Images: @nance_mud/ TikTok, @Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how painful her feet were after she wore the Steve Madden heels.

In the video uploaded by @nance_mud, the woman can be seen on the floor, crawling as she tries to take the heels off. She said she could feel her feet after wearing the shoes.

"I couldn’t feel my feet 😭😭yee nina."

It was not clear for how long she wore the infamous gorgeous shoes that people seemed to love but the pain was clearly too much for her. She even captured the package of the heels.

Woman suffers because of Steve Madden's heels

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share their experience with the heels

The video gained over 600k views, with many online users sharing similar experiences with the heels. Some gave her suggestions to make the shoes less painful to wear.

@JSE🇿🇦 wrote:

"Steve Madden heels are the MOST UNCOMFORTABLE shoes I have ever had on. I cried through my sisters wedding!!!! Never again!!!"

@duchessm24 suggested:

"Try putting got2b glue on the shoe. it works wonders."

@Sylvia laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 Steve Madden is dealing with people."

@FionaFey_CancerWarrior expressed:

"My toxic trait is that I will only believe this when I finally own a pair 😭😭😭."

@Mpume commented:

"This shoe is for taking pictures."

@KG shared:

"Aiii boo😭😭 I was planning to buy them this month for my wedding day."

@malenkie03 said:

"😭😭😭Bathong lona guys , I was planning to buy them for my graduation this month 😭😭😭😭😭."

Lady painfully falls after high heels break

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who fell down the stairs after her high heels broke.

A woman was captured on video when her high heels gave in on her and ended up painfully falling down the stairs. The footage posted on TikTok by @tykea626 shows a group of girlfriends looking all dressed up and beautiful as they walk down a flight of stairs before one of them loses her balance and falls.

