A TikTok video shows a group of young musicians with impressive talent that they put on display for netizens

In the video, the marimba group did their interpretation of a popular house song in South Africa, and they went viral

Online viewers are already impressed by the video showing young people's undeniable musical creativity

A TikTok video of young musicians impressed many with their cover of a classic house banger. The clip of the young people playing the marimba was a viral hit.

A TikTok video shows marimba players' rendition of 'These Tears. Image: @thandeka86 / TikTok / RapidEye / Getty Images

The video of the youngsters became a viral hit when people recognised the hit song they were playing. Peeps could not stop raving about the talented group.

Marimba players perform house song

In a TikTok video by @thandekah86, marimba players performed their rendition of These Tears by Spriti Chaser. The skilled youngsters nailed the cover and they amassed over 100 000 views. The performers transitioned to a Kwesta song Spirit, which sampled the original melody in These Tears. Watch the impressive video of the marimba show below:

SA impressed by marimba group

Online users complimented the group of musicians on their creativity. Many were in awe of the stunning performance they put on.

yanda was in awe:

"That switch to Kwesta's song was insane!"

Khaya Masilela said:

"Now, that was a spirit; we all told you in the previous video that they were too fast for the spirit."

Thabang Tee wrote:

"Wow, guys, this is amazing. Keep up the good work."

user2799637550990 gushed:

"It’s actually good."

shabbaz100 applauded:

"Nice one. I love marimba sounds."

brokenkevin bragged:

"Come on, S.A., only us. We make the sound even if you don't want to dance, your soul moves."

user_!! was inspired to learn the instrument:

"Y'all are too good 😭(is it too late for me to learn?)"

Mr. Ndou was impressed:

"Manje Clean."

Robot dog does African dance to marimba

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video of a robot dog made people laugh. In the video, the robot put on an entertaining performance.

People were amused to see the robot demonstration featuring African musical instruments. Netizens cracked many jokes about the groovy robot.

A video on TikTok posted by @nevillengomane shows a robot dog dancing to marimba and African drums.

