A talented Zulu singer, Guduza made Mzansi proud when he shared a clip of his studio session with Jennifer Hudson in the US.

Guduza started his musical journey at a young age and enjoyed showing off his angelic vocals in class.

Mzansi excited for gent recognised by Jennifer Hudson

Back in the day, musicians were discovered on YouTube, where they sang their hearts out, hoping that a record producer would make their dream of becoming a superstar come true. Justin Bieber was one of the lucky stars who went the YouTube route, auditioning or gambling instead for a chance to be recognised.

A Zulu gent from South Africa is known for his angelic voice and superb voice control. Guduza used to stun his classmates with breathtaking riffs and mesmerising vocals that made people lose it. He is also a part of a boy band called ‘The Joy’.

After uploading clips of himself and his group singing on the internet, record producers recognised them and flew them to America to record some music. Guduza enjoyed his stay on the other side of the globe, where he got the chance to communicate with legendary vocalist Jennifer Hudson, the queen of riffs.

Hudson could not believe Guduza’s voice and was confused with how he managed to hit different notes effortlessly. The gent shared his lovely video on TikTok with the caption:

“Studio session with Jennifer.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to young South African vocalist meeting Jennifer Hudson

Social media lost it when Guduza shared the studio session with Jennifer Hudson on TikTok:

@Nozy was wowed:

"Imagine impressing thee Jennifer Hudson. God is beautiful."

@TheRealMintyyy warned the gent:

"Please be careful around these industry people."

@Vezimfihlo Mzobe shared:

"Lol, she's studying your runs bro."

@❤️CLAUDI-POPS❤️ was proud of Guduza's journey:

"From singing in a classroom to singing with Jennifer Hudson. God's timing is always perfect. God is faithful. May the good Lord continue to pour his blessings over you guy's."

@Miss_Mell0 could not believe the gent's success:

"Am I the only one in tears?"

