A lady took to social media to expose her co-worker whom she caught making love notes on his work computer

The TikTok video captured the attention of netizens, and it gained massive traction online

The gent's antics amused people as they flocked to the comments section with humour

One gentleman went viral online after his colleague exposed him for sending love notes to his bae.

A woman caught her co-worker sending love notes on a work computer in a TikTok video. Image: Jadenfindlay/ Instagram and 1001Love/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Co-worker caught making love notes on pc at work

The footage shared by TikTok user @definitelynotjaden shows the young man writing a love note to his partner. In the clip, one can see the big red heart, which is accompanied by the following words:

"Enjoy your day, princess."

@definitelynotjaden also poked fun at her co-worker, saying:

"POV: Your co-worker is in love."

The video amused many people online, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny clip below:

Man's antics amuse netizens

The online community could not help but laugh at the gentleman, and many flooded the comments section with jokes while others shared their opinions.

DK said:

"Real lovers are back."

Naledimotsepe was in awe of the gent's gesture:

"Tjo this is so cute!"

Malehoaa0 cracked a joke, saying:

"It will end in tears."

Verusckagelly poked fun at the man, adding:

"That time, his not even allowed on his phone, but the risks we take for love."

Just Gabby commented

"Big up the girl who received this."

