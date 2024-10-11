A young woman shared a video on TikTok showing app users the clothing she wore from Mr Price

Interestingly, the garments she fit on weren't from the adults' section but instead found in the kids' section

Social media users in the comments loved how stylish the local woman looked in the outfit

A woman showed off the outfit she got from Mr Price's kids' section. Images: @lwazi_zitha

Finding stylish clothing in the section meant for you can be challenging. A woman recently amazed people online when she showed off the trendy items she discovered in the kids' section at Mr Price.

Too small and too fabulous

A young woman named Lwazi Zitha took to her TikTok account (@lwazi_zitha0) and uploaded a short clip showing what she found while on her trip to Mr Price.

She saw items on sale: a grey, pleated skirt and a white crop top, which she tried in the store's fitting room. The small clothes surprisingly fit the young woman, who did a little dance at the end of the clip.

She playfully wrote in her caption:

"Nobody is going to know."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman wearing kids' clothing

Interested social media users who saw the clip on the For You Pages headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the woman rocking the kiddies' clothing she found at Mr Price.

@its_sindi_2k, who possibly looks at the same clothes when shopping, wrote:

"I found my people."

@manqele951 humorously said to people online:

"Imagine matching with someone at creche."

@fifibakedmyday said to the young lady:

"When I tell you I bought the exact things."

@maphakathi3 pleaded with the fashionista:

"Girl, I stopped doing this. Please don't give me ideas again."

@kalanga.gal laughed and shared:

"At least you are 7-8. As for me, I bought 3-4."

@nombuh_gazu confessed to app users:

"No matter how hard I try, I always end up in a kiddies section."

Woman stuns in Mr Price outfit from kids' section

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a 25-year-old woman who shared a short clip of herself wearing a stylish outfit she bought from the kids' section at Mr Price.

Many online users in the comment section shared their experiences purchasing clothes for kids.

