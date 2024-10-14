A loving Cape Town educator helped her learner who was in a difficult situation before the final exams

A loving teacher stepped in to help a student who lost his books in a house fire before exams. Images: @ms_h_theteacher

A loving teacher came up with a plan after her learner lost his books in a fire. Mzansi is touched.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @ms_h_theteacher, the woman is seen near her car standing with the student whose home burnt down with his books before final exams.

The educator took out a phone and gave it to the young man, telling him that he could ask his mates to take photos of their notes and send them to him so he could at least prepare for the upcoming exams. The young one was happy and the act of kindness by the teacher touched many.

Cape Town teacher helps pupil in need

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the kind teacher

The video gained over 230k views, with many online users showing love to the educator. See the comments below:

@Zee wrote:

"I like the fact ungamvezi xa umnceda❤️God bless you."

@Sivuyisiwe0611 commented:

"When your career is your calling not just a choice😭😭❤️❤️❤️."

@Chulu_K2 commended:

"One thing about you? Best teacher emhlabeni❤️."

@damane_lu loved:

"You've always been a thoughtful person, and that's why i always loved you ❤️.".

@Becoming|Nurse|Sanelisiwe🌸 said:

"I feel like teachers are not appreciated enough, yazi if I can say things my high school teachers did for me I owe them this degree hle. You have a beautiful heart ma’am ❤️❤️🫵🏾."

Educator shares adorable note from learner

In another story, Briefly News reported about a learner who asked for food from a teacher.

A young teacher shared on social media that she received a note from one of her students asking for food. Tavia Daniels, who uses the handle @tavia_daniels on TikTok, shared a picture of the note she received on the popular video-sharing app.

