Tourists at Nile Safari Lodge had their fun cut short when the safari guide told them to run

The group of people were sitting at a table having fun when the guide told them that there was a lion coming

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Safari tourists' time was cut short because of a 'lion'.

A video of people running into a safari car because of a lion has gone viral, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @brendgh.hhoney, people who visited Nile Safari Lodge are seen having a good time. They sat on a table that was put in a plain field while chatting and having snacks.

However, their fun time was cut short when a guide came rushing, telling the tourists to get in the car because a lion was approaching. The people didn't hesitate, they hilariously hopped into the vehicle.

Safari tourist run from lion

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Internet entertained by the situation

The video gained over 6 million views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@vusi wrote:

"The problem with me is I can't run until I see that lion."

@siyaratile8 was entertained:

"I'm that lady who collect her food😂😂."

@Skedo said:

"I'd be fired on the first day coz ain't no way I'm being the last one to get in the car🙆‍♂️😂😂."

@lesedi commented:

"They’re moving too slow for my liking😭."

@vasti observed:

"He ran so casually..lion coming😳😳. lol."

@God is everything joked:

"Is it lion a President😏."

@Anton laughed:

"The King is coming 😅."

@Eve said:

"My problem is I'd have gotten in the driver seat and driven off leaving the guide behind cause of fear."

