“For Medical Purposes”: SA Relates As Constipated Woman Uses KFC Dunked Wings As Laxative
- A local woman who felt constipated decided to buy herself dunked wings from KFC to solve her problem
- The content creator noted in her TikTok video that she was buying her "favourite laxative"
- Several internet users felt they faced the same stomach issues when it came to the woman's edible purchase
Some restaurant foods can be delicious but sometimes come with stomach issues. A woman recently shared that she used an unconventional solution for her stomach problems after buying something from KFC's menu.
KFC dunked wings to the rescue
TikTok content creator Ntsakisi Baloyi, who uses the handle @pearlieyb, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users what she bought from KFC to help with her constipation.
In the clip, she showed a box of dunked wings and wrote:
"POV: You were constipated, so you decided to buy your favourite laxatives."
What foods help relieve constipation?
According to the health publication Medical News Today, foods and drinks that help ease constipation include probiotics, olive and flaxseed oils, fibrous vegetables and high-fibre fruits, whole wheat bread, cereals and pasta and plenty of liquids.
Mzansi relates to woman's troubles with KFC's dunked wings
While a few social media users found that KFC's dunked wings didn't affect them, hundreds found they could relate to what the woman went through with the restaurant's meal.
@vickybotes wrote in the comment section:
"Yoh, so this problem is nationwide."
A surprised @kundaikanguru wrote:
"I thought I was the only one who gets a running stomach from these."
@titasata shared with app users:
"Dunked wings are fine with me, but if I eat more than two zinger wings, the loo will be visited."
After seeing the clip, @chene_is_blessed laughed and said:
"For medical purposes."
@_____ni.cole told the online community:
"Dunked wings never disappoint when it comes to cleaning the stomach."
@allabt_dimpho said with a laugh:
"Bona, my stomach churns while I’m still having them."
@zamaleo shared with the public:
"That is why I stopped eating dunked wings when I'm with my man."
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za