A gent captured one of the most beautiful bromance moments in history while driving through a neighbourhood

Two men impressed Mzansi with a rare skill that had pedestrians and commuters stretching their necks to take a look at their unique talent

Social media users were impressed by the guys and shared their thoughts under the viral video

Two gents made the country smile with their talent of riding a scrappy bike together on a busy road.

Mzansi was impressed by two men's unique bicycle ride. Image: @tlennoxaylor

Source: TikTok

The guys stayed focused on their circus-like ride as they ducked cars, threatening to spoil their act.

SA impressed with unique bromance

A curious driver could not pass up the chance to film a stunning scene and whipped out their phone. Taylor Lennox recorded two men riding a scrappy bike on a busy road.

The gents claimed either side of the bike and paddled harmoniously to ride the two tiny wheels. People passing by could not help but gag at their lovely talent.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to besties riding bike

Social media users were impressed by two guys riding a scrappy bike together:

@Anela🇿🇦 was happy with the recording:

"Cameraman, we are going to need you this December."

@Amanda__Ntuli was amazed by how the gents figured the skill out:

"How did they even find out this is possible?"

@Sindiswa. was stunned by the unique cycling experience:

"Every day on this app, I see something I've never seen before."

@Lemuel explained:

"This takes a lot of coordination."

@Claudiamaiphetlo was amazed by their close friendship:

"The trust they have for each other is beyond."

@User15793 suggested that a unioin should resemble the gents' trust in each other and their scrappy bike:

"This is how marriage should be."

@Phephi wrote:

"True meaning of ride or die."

