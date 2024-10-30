A Mzansi gent from East Rand Gauteng shared why the thought of leaving Cape Town breaks his soul

Thulene is a student at UCT and has fallen in love with the vibrant culture of the mother city and its offerings

Social media users who have been to Cape Town felt his pain and tried to comfort him in the comments

Cape Town's cinematic scenes easily attract tourists and visitors who loathe returning home after experiencing its vibrant culture.

A UCT student from Gauteng mourned the idea of leaving the mother city during the festive season.

Gent refuses to leave Cape Town in December

A UCT student shared his frustrations about leaving the mother city during the summer. Thulane loathed the idea of returning to his home in Gauteng when he got used to the mother city's vibrant culture.

Cape Town is filled with many cool hangout spots for the youth, where they party and eat out. In the summer, the city becomes home to many tourists on vacation who live for the beautiful beaches and stunning views.

Thulane went on a rant on his TikTok to express his frustrations about leaving after the exam season:

"I just know that God hates me because what is this? This is a joke. I spent nine whole months in one of the most beautiful cities in the country."

Thulane captioned his now-viral post:

"Mind you, we still don't have a ceiling."

Watch the rant below:

Mzansi reacts to gent in love with Cape Town

Social media users related to the chap's rant and commented:

@Zomakahle Mtshali said:

"You are better. You are going to Tsakane; I used to go back to KwaNongoma."

@lesa_leeuw commented:

"Going home to Vosloorus."

@Na’Kubheka💋shared:

"The East rand is the ghetto."

@Thando sighed:

"Tsakane is better, I'm going back to Geluksdal."

@Pontsa explained:

"The kitchen back home is pink; it's ruining my aesthetic for real, and the home in question is Sharpville."

@siwa🎀added:

"I go to school in Mauritius. When I tell you going home to Swaziland is the real, real death."

@berry.rsa😙 wrote:

"Chomi, I'm going back to Limpopo after being in Cape Town all year. I can't wait for next year."

American obsessed with Cape Town township life

Briefly News also reported that a black American lady who moved to Cape Town with her family could not get over the vibrant township of Khayelitsha. Kourtney Jade documents her experience of living in Mzansi on her TikTok to show people back home her reality.

Social media users had mixed reactions about her finding joy and raving about one of the mother city's areas.

