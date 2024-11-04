A short TikTok video showed two older white men having the time of their lives at a local club

While one man danced to the beat, the other excitedly shouted as the infectious music played

Social media users loved the men's vibes and cracked jokes about why they were in the establishment

Two older white men enjoyed their time at the club. Images: @keyllerphotographer

When people hit the club, they feel a sense of freedom to let loose, move to the rhythm, and soak in the beats the DJ serves up. Even two ooms fully embraced the vibe as they enjoyed their night out.

Ooms living their best lives

TikTok user @keyllerphotographer shared a video on the social media platform showing app users how two older white men enjoyed their time at a club while standing in front of a DJ's booth.

One of the men danced as the infectious beats played while the other shouted excitedly. The enthusiastic man then joined his friend to bust a few moves of his own.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi enjoys 2 ooms grooving at club

Thousands of local online users loved the two older white men enjoying themselves at groove despite cracking a few jokes in the comment section.

An entertained @matome_thomo wondered:

"How did they find themselves there?"

@nonto_april jokingly told the online community:

"It was definitely the black T-shirt guy’s idea."

Assuming the men were married, @sosulwefiglan said:

"I feel like their wives don't know they're here."

@morenamakatu, who had a different thought about the men's relationships, wrote:

"Vibes after the divorce was finalised at last."

@yourfavouriterichauntie laughed and said to the public:

"The baddies must leave them alone! Abafana ba happy."

@goodwood.st told local app users:

"This is a live representation of how much fun I’ll be having this December."

