“Exploitative Prices for Locals”: Woman Complains About Cape Town's High Costs

A Cape Town resident took to TikTok to share her frustrations about the rising costs in the city

The woman shared her opinion about the prices of goods and services and stated they were exploitative and could be the youths' demise

Several social media users in the comment section agreed with the woman's take on the Mother City

A woman complained about how expensive Cape Town had become. Images: Kendal Swart, Jon Hicks

Cape Town is a unique city celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture, which draw visitors from all over the world. While tourists from abroad often enjoy all it has to offer, the city can be quite pricey for locals, especially when dining out at restaurants.

The costly Cape Town

Using the handle @femaledracokitty, a Cape Town resident shared her disappointment after dining at a local restaurant in Camps Bay called The Lawns at the Roundhouse.

The young woman wrote in her video:

"Cape Town will always have my heart, but the exploitative prices for locals are killing our youth."

Watch the video below:

Internet users agree with woman's thoughts of Cape Town

Several members of the online community headed to the comment section to discuss how pricey the city had become.

A saddened @unathiimnisi shared:

"Cape Town is no longer for locals."

@parker7862 shared their opinion in the comment section:

"Cape Town is like heaven for people with dollars, pounds and euros and the opposite for us locals. We always knew who they catered to and kept the city clean for. We don't come first in this city."

@vicky_mvp said to the disappointed local:

"Exploitative work conditions and salary too."

Capetonian @leone_am wrote in the comments:

"I love my Cape Town, but it's for sure expensive."

@itsjustkrystaal_ told the online community:

"A margarita for R155 is crazy business."

When @capecoloured shared with the TikTokker that she could go to Khayelitsha as there were more affordable options, @femaledracokitty replied:

"There shouldn’t be restrictions for where people want to go. Racial segregation is a thing of the past. Locals should be able to have access to any place they choose to visit. Please be clear on that."

