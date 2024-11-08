“Tell Us Where”: SA Curious After Hearing Cape Town Student Pays R1.5k for Rent

TikTok content creators in Cape Town walked around the city and asked students how much they paid for rent

While one person stunned people when he shared he only paid R1 500, another shared she paid R10 000

Many social media users headed to the comment section to share their thoughts about the amounts

A Cape Town student shared with a content creator that he paid R1 500 for rent. Images: @theboyssouthafrica

Cape Town, a vibrant city renowned for its beauty and home to one of Africa's top universities, offers an exciting lifestyle but often comes with steep rental costs.

Recently, TikTokkers took to the streets to ask students how much they paid for rent, and some of their responses left viewers stunned.

Students share Cape Town rent prices

People from the TikTok content-creating account @theboyssouthafrica walked around the Mother City to ask students how much they paid for rent.

While some shared that they paid R10 000, R7 000, R4 500, and other amounts, one student caught people's attention when he shared that he only had to fork out R1 500 monthly.

Internet users intrigued after hearing about Cape Town students' rent

Several social media users rushed to the video's comment section, interested in the rent money the students had to cough up. However, more were intrigued by the lowest amount.

A surprised @lynden_lynden2 pleaded:

"R1 500? Tell us where."

@cyb3r.th4bo wondered in the comments:

"Where does bro live to only pay 1.5k?"

Speaking about the student who lived in a student accommodation, @bassiemok said:

"Res? R10k? Even if food is included, paying that much for res is ridiculous. Just get an apartment."

@myhomiemarlon humorously shared:

"R1.5 million is more believable than R1 500. Not in Cape Town."

@celinexdpx spoke about the interviewer and wrote:

"He should ask, 'What are your parents paying?'"

@.sims_k told the online community:

"We are actually really suffering with Cape Town rent prices."

