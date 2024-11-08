A woman on TikTok floored many when she zoned out during her surprise engagement, witnessed by her family and friends

She could barely keep it together after she saw the love of her life resting on one knee and popping out a ring

Social media users could not deal with her silly reaction to the beautiful moment

True love is one of the purest joys one could ever witness with the one they choose to make eternal memories with.

A lady was stunned by her man's brilliant surprise engagement. Image: @danijacobs3

The fairytale idea of being married to your soul mate still burns inside many hopeless romantics’ hearts.

Woman reacts to surprise engagement

A romantic man planned a beautiful surprise for his lady to show off his love for her. The gentleman had plotted the perfect engagement to blow his woman’s mind away.

Family and friends were invited to witness the special moment, but had to keep the surprise a secret to the lady of the hour, who zoned out as soon as she saw her man resting on one knee and holding out a ring.

Her nervous reaction to the scene was cute, as she forgot which hand she had to give her man to show that she in fact accepted his request to spend forever together:

“This is what shock does. I’m literally going to marry my bestie one day.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s reaction during engagement

Social media users were floored by the cute moment and shared:

@chelseavansitters trolled:

“You won this trend.”

@zamokuhle.e shared:

“This is something I would say.”

@9🥷🏽 commented:

“I’m afraid this crosses my mind every single day because, same.”

@A ^.^ said:

“Nerves will have you confused.”

@Lugh shared her moment:

“I once said, ‘Eish stand up, everyone is looking at us’.”

@🙈✨💗 wrote:

“When my stepdad proposed to my mum, she said, ‘Can I think about it?’”

Bride and groom fight in front of villagers

Briefly News also reported that a bride was unimpressed with her partner's lack of punctuality on their wedding day and decided to call things off. The villagers tried to calm the two down, but the woman could not bring herself to put up with the gent's red flags and threw her engagement ring in his face.

Social media users were stunned by the sudden turn of events and shared their thoughts in the comments.

