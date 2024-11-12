A Cape Town woman who wanted to open a missing person's case was shaken by a closed police station

The lady said it was her first time seeing a 24-hour operating service closed in Mzansi

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how disappointed they were

A Western Cape lady was angered by a closed police station. Images: @Gallo Images

A video of a Cape Town resident shocked by a closed police station has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @dluntsha, the woman and other people are seen outside the Cape Town central South African police services. The woman said the station was closed. She added that it was her first time seeing a service that is supposed to operate 24 hours a day closed.

The TikTok user said they wanted to report a missing person's case. However, they were met with shut doors at the police station. They can be seen leaving the place with disappointment.

Cape Town woman angry at closed police station

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the Cape Town closed police station

The video gained 15k views, with many online users expressing their opinions. See the comments below:

@Charlie Pillay commented:

"I might be wrong but i don't think that's a police station for cases. it only keeps awaiting trial prisoners."

@siyamthandaomelela said:

"Cape Town for you."

@TPL327 expressed:

"😂😂😂😂😂South Africa is a joke 🤞🏽."

@Noms043 wrote:

"Even here in East London they do the same, Amaolisa ngamagwala." (Police are scared)

@Kev commented:

"Go to Phillip police after 8pm also closed they sleeping inside to scared for the Robbers."

@Roghshana Koetjie said:

"The worst police station in the whole western cape its dirty."

@M shared:

"And I promise u they are in there, we where once told they closed because they where being robbed and they where not safe. We where given a number to call and a police officer came out and opened."

