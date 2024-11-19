“South Africa Approves”: New Zealand Woman Sings Mzansi Gospel Song in Zulu, Peeps Love It
- A New Zealand lady went viral on social media after she sang a gospel song in Zulu, which warmed the hearts of many
- The clip captured the attention of netizens, gathering over 2 million views, loads of likes and comments
- People were amazed by her incredible voice as they gushed over it in the comments section
One New Zealand woman sent Mzansi into a frenzy with her impressive performance, which has since gone viral.
New Zealand woman singing SA worship song in Zulu
Social media user @kuinitanga posted a TikTok video where she sang a gospel song in one of South Africa’s 12 official languages. She performed in Zulu, and her flawless pronunciation left many people amazed.
The video went viral, garnering over 2 million views, along with loads of likes and comments. In her TikTok caption, @kuinitanga raved about Mzansi's music, saying:
"South African worship hits different."
Take a look at the woman's wholesome performance in the video below:
Mzansi loves the NZ woman's performance
South Africans were in awe of the lady's voice, and many rushed to the comments section to compliment her.
Magnificent Masina said:
"As South Africans, we love Samoan people, they are our cousins."
GoldenLuck81 added:
"South Africa approves."
Gabangaye kaZwelinjani🇿🇦 expressed:
"Mauri and Zulu are very proud nations."
Jireh Nyathi commented:
"I love this. Finally, we can put to rest the confusion we had earlier. Mauri and South Africans are the same. We love you."
BhelekaziT replied:
"We appreciate the fact that you took the time to learn our language."
Fifie Nkosi gushed over her performance, saying:
"Your pronunciation of the Zulu words is top-notch, ma'am."
Asians impress with flawless SA gospel song
Briefly News previously reported that a video of an Asian choir set the internet ablaze with their performance, which wowed many South Africans.
The video shared by TikTok user @user5905816594350 shows the two women, along with their choir, singing in Zulu to one of South Africa's gospel songs, Ebenezer. The Asian choir killed it with their remarkable performance, displayed in the video making rounds on social media.
