One gentleman in SA has made history after being the first PhD graduate in Urban and Regional Planning at UJ

Dr Mndzebele, a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate, conducted a doctoral study on formalising informal settlements in Mangwaneni, Eswatini

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post with congratulatory messages

A man bagged the first PhD in Urban and Regional Planning at UJ. Image: University of Johannesburg

Source: Facebook

One young man from Eswatini has bagged a PhD in Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), where his name will be recorded in history.

Dr Mhlalisi Mndzebele: UJ's first PhD in Urban Planning

During the UJ summer graduation ceremony on October 21, 2024, Dr. Mhlalisi Mndzebele, a leading academic and urban planner, became the first LiSwati to earn this qualification.

According to the University of Johannesburg News site, Dr. Mndzebele's academic journey, which was overseen by Dr. Nyasha Mutsindikwa and Prof. Trynos Gumbo of UJ, demonstrates an impressive fusion of creative research, valuable policy contributions, and a solid dedication to promoting sustainable urban development throughout Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The PhD graduate holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Town and Regional Planning and a Bachelor of Social Science in Housing from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

His thesis, which was centred on using Mangwaneni in Manzini, Eswatini as his case study, resulted in the Urbanism Framework for Formalisation (FUFF), a paradigm that uses five main pillars—community funding, public involvement, flexible legislation, pro-poor planning, and a hybrid upgrading strategy—to solve the problems of urban informality.

This framework reimagines urban informality as essential to city planning by fusing local solutions with international best practices.

SA applauds the PhD graduate

The man's story inspired people as they showered him with heartwarming messages saying:

Mbongiseni Nkambule wrote:

"This is my guy. My kid bro, with whom I am well pleased…I make a good role model. You did it!!! We say, "Look at God" (Nigerian accent) because this here is a God thing…"

Neliswa Liswa Nene added:

"It must have been tough, but you did it. Excellent work, my gee. I'm inspired. Congratulations once again."

Thiru Moodley Nadar expressed:

"Congratulations! Wishing you all the best!"

Tbose Coffee commented:

"Handsome, sbwl hot wings bro."

Venda woman celebrates PhD from USA university

Briefly News previously reported that one woman, originally from Venda, Limpopo, is making South African women incredibly proud.

The young woman was only 27 when she obtained her PhD in Economics from the University of Southern Illinois in the United States of America. Hope Muronga posted on LinkedIn about the win and explained how overjoyed she was about the accolade.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News