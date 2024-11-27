A video of a lively goat in traditional skirts at a Limpopo wedding has Mzansi people on TikTok stunned

The animal stole the spotlight with its wild antics as the amused wedding guests danced around it

Hundreds of TikTok users are having a blast in the comments about the vibey Pedi wedding celebrations

A video of a wedding in Limpopo had TikTok users buzzing. Image: @theovansmoke

When it comes to weddings, Limpopo knows how to bring the vibes. This time, a goat was the unexpected star of the show!

Lively animal steals wedding spotlight

The lively animal is seen rocking a traditional skirt and trying to join in on the dance floor action. If that isn’t enough, the goat climbed on top of crates of beverages, stealing the limelight from everyone else.

The goat was clearly living its best life, whether it was showing off its moves or exploring the beverage setup.

Wedding video grabs Mzansi's attention

The video was posted on the TikTok account @theovansmoke and has over 20,000 views and 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

The footage reminded Mzansi people that Limpopo weddings are truly one-of-a-kind.

See some comments below:

@mosapatience07 said:

"That’s why batho ba sa re tseye serious. 😭😂"

@punctual_moseki posted:

"Is SPCA aware ka taba yee mara? 😭😭"

@Duscha commented:

"Limpopo people are something else shem. I am relocating immediately. I don’t want to miss anything this December. 😂😂"

@user4857036328122 joked:

"Yoh Zulu people are gonna come for you. 🙆‍♀️"

@Rorisang suggested:

"Bapedi please voice out your traumas, we won’t judge you ngoba angeke phela. 😫😅"

@Pal. wrote:

"It can only be in Limpopo. 😂😂😂"

@Pfano asked:

"Someone, please invite me to a Pedi wedding this December. 🥰"

@lerutlazanele added:

"The best and fun part of a wedding day in the Bapedi nation. 🥳🤩"

@MashuduMaureen mentioned:

"😂😂😂 I am temporarily not from Limpopo until further notice."

