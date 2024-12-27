In a recent TikTok video, a Catholic priest showed social media users how he turned regular water into holy water

The TikTok user blessed the water with biblical words after following other crucial steps

Many members of the online community took to the comment section with interest, while others cracked jokes

A Catholic priest answered questions after showing how he made holy water.



When it comes to matters of faith, people often have questions about the rituals and traditions they observe. Recently, a Catholic priest addressed one such curiosity by demonstrating the process of making holy water, offering a rare glimpse into the sacred practice.

Holy water tutorial

A Catholic priest named Father Simon Teller took to his TikTok account to share how he made regular water holy with interested app users.

The process saw the man of God fill a pot with tap water, adding salt and blessing it with a scripture he read from the Bible.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet takes an interest in holy water

Thousands of social media users flocked to the comment section to share their surprise after watching the priest make the holy water in a few simple steps.

@.erojas jokingly told the Father:

"Don't let Nara Smith see this."

A baffled @1ntrovertednerd asked:

"Wait, so holy water is just a tap water?"

@the_thb_ jokingly stated in the comment section:

"Wait, I’m confused. I thought you just boiled the hell out of it."

@hioiuuii told the online community:

"As a kid, I always thought priests go to a mountain and find hidden miracle water."

@itsyadiforyou shared with app users:

"I’ve been a Catholic my whole life, and I have never given a thought to how it’s made."

@ihavecaves added with humour:

"That sink has unlimited holy water."

