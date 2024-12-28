Zulu Traditional Dance Turns Into ‘Magic Mike’ in TikTok Video, SA Ladies Delighted: “Baya Twerka”
- A TikTok video shows the epic fun some lucky ladies had while spending time with their family
- The video shows Zulu performers doing the most to entertain guests, focusing especially on the women in attendance
- Many people were delighted to see the epic show that the men put on dedicated to the stunners who enjoyed the attention
Traditional dancers performed and made a spectacle in a video. The TikTok post of the men performing a Zulu dance with a twist received thousands of likes.
People flooded the video's comment section, raving about the handsome Zulu dancers who did the most. South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing the unique traditional dance performance.
Zulu dancers perform for women
In a TikTok video by @pearldube31, Zulu performers gave a sultry show to women. The lady who posted the footage compared the experience to Magic Mike. Watch the clip of the Zulu dancers below:
SA amused by Zulu Magic Mike show
Women commented on the video, saying they would love to have the same experience. Many were curious and asked where they could book the Zulu dancers to get their own show. Read the comments below:
user7686398367837 said:
"Well...It's most likely a family event, so your mothers are like 😳🫣"
pearldube31 replied:
"It was😭 and the family was not impressed at all."
not ezra was amused:
"The scream I scrumpt 😭"
Andyy was amazed:
"Haibo ngbona kahle? Baya twerka?😭"
Naledi Pilane117 remarked:
"Ngiyafuna nami please.. Where does this happen??? I’m asking for MYSELF BECAUSE I HAVE NO SHAME! 🥺 "
Andrea laughed:
"New tradition unlocked 🤣 bridal showers, here they come!"
4 other viral Zulu traditional dancers
- Some Zulu men took advantage of snowfall in South Africa and decided to put on an epic traditional performance.
- A hip-hop beat didn't stop some Zulu friends from doing a traditional dance in a TikTok video that delighted many.
- Some men took part in a dance-off, showing off their skill at doing the traditional Zulu dance, ukugida.
- A white man dressed in Zulu regalia became a viral sensation after doing a traditional dance with intense passion.
