Many people were delighted to see the epic show that the men put on dedicated to the stunners who enjoyed the attention

Traditional dancers performed and made a spectacle in a video. The TikTok post of the men performing a Zulu dance with a twist received thousands of likes.

A TikTok video shows Zulu traditional dancers who danced for women like it was 'Magic Mike'. Image: @pearldube31

People flooded the video's comment section, raving about the handsome Zulu dancers who did the most. South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing the unique traditional dance performance.

Zulu dancers perform for women

In a TikTok video by @pearldube31, Zulu performers gave a sultry show to women. The lady who posted the footage compared the experience to Magic Mike. Watch the clip of the Zulu dancers below:

SA amused by Zulu Magic Mike show

Women commented on the video, saying they would love to have the same experience. Many were curious and asked where they could book the Zulu dancers to get their own show. Read the comments below:

user7686398367837 said:

"Well...It's most likely a family event, so your mothers are like 😳🫣"

pearldube31 replied:

"It was😭 and the family was not impressed at all."

not ezra was amused:

"The scream I scrumpt 😭"

Andyy was amazed:

"Haibo ngbona kahle? Baya twerka?😭"

Naledi Pilane117 remarked:

"Ngiyafuna nami please.. Where does this happen??? I’m asking for MYSELF BECAUSE I HAVE NO SHAME! 🥺 "

Andrea laughed:

"New tradition unlocked 🤣 bridal showers, here they come!"

4 other viral Zulu traditional dancers

Source: Briefly News