A fitness-loving young man sparked online chatter after humorously claiming that being Zulu comes with natural boxing skills

The man shared a TikTok clip of himself throwing punches, which attracted numerous reactions from the online community

Some social media users were impressed by his moves and toned physique, while others debated whether being Zulu contributed to his abilities

A man from KZN flexed his boxing skills without formal training. Image: @umanzini

A Zulu fitness enthusiast with no formal training proudly showcased his self-taught boxing skills, punching the air in a room at his home.

The man shared his impressive video under his TikTok account @umanzini_, gaining 162K views and over 15K likes, with mixed reactions from viewers.

The untrained boxer shows off skills

In the clip, @umanzini is dressed in training shorts, facing a door and moving his feet and arms like a professional boxer. He throws punches in the air and dodges imaginary blows. His accurate movements suggest he’s been paying close attention to the sport; according to him, being Zulu also helps.

The boxing lover gets Mzansi talking

The video started a discussion among nearly 900 social media users. While many complimented his passion and skills, others challenged him to master natural talent through professional training and even challenged him to a match.

User @InKuNzi said:

"Shaka Zulu's spirit is on us ✊🏾."

User @Big Vee added:

"I’m not a coach, but you are ready."

User @Ssihle💎 shared:

"As a boxer, I can tell😒. Not bad at all for someone who isn’t a boxer though🤝."

User @Dirvian commented:

"If you're about passion, then stick to boxing, but if you want to fight and also make some, then branch out to MMA. Boxing in SA is still in the pits, no one cares about it."

User @kat_the_Boxer commented

"Now have a real boxer in front of you I want to see something 😹."

User @Netso said:

"I mean they have that Shaka Zulu blood."

