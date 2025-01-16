“Please Support My Art”: Tzaneen Artist Uses Mouth to Draw Limpopo Premier

An artist from Tzaneen, Limpopo, shared a clip of himself using only his mouth to draw Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the Premier of Limpopo

With sweat pouring down his face, the talented artist urged South Africans watching the video to support his art

Many social media users on TikTok headed to the post's comment section to applaud the man's work

A Limpopo artist incredibly drew Dr Phophi Ramathuba using his mouth. Images: @kamowartboy / TikTok, @PhophiRamathuba / X

South Africa is home to many talented individuals who continue to find innovative ways to succeed against all odds.

One Limpopo man shared his remarkable experience drawing a portrait of a government official using only his mouth, showcasing his amazing skill.

A mouth-drawn portrait

A man from Tzaneen, using the TikTok handle @kamowartboy, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing many how he used his mouth to draw the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Dr Phophi Ramathuba is a politician and medical doctor serving as the Premier of Limpopo since June 2024. Image: @PhophiRamathuba

Sweat poured down his face as the bristles swept across the canvas, a sign of the young man's determination to complete the magnificent work of art.

The artist pleaded with South Africans:

"Please support my art."

Take a look at the art in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves artist's work

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section to praise the artist's work. Many also showed an interest in getting portraits for themselves.

@josmatoks asked in the comments:

"Why can't our president do something about this guy? He's so talented."

An impressed @summershe6 said to the man:

"Oh wow, this is pure art. All the best, brother."

@prince.kho6 told the online community:

"He is a genius. He needs more support."

@sello.p.447 added in the comment section:

"That talent is a gift. You are born with it. You don't have to go to school to learn it. May the Almighty God bless you, my brother."

@moeks26 said of Dr Phophi Ramathuba:

"The premier can pay R500 000 for that piece."

@ntjebe.de.great shared with the public:

"The precision is out of this world."

