A woman who has started a spiritual journey went online to show how she got rid of her prized possessions

She shared a video of her burning her collection of beauty products to mark this new chapter in her life

The TikTok clip garnered mixed reactions of shock and heartfelt encouragement from Mzansi netizens

A woman showed how she embraced her religious journey. Image: @noxiembele

Source: TikTok

One woman made a bold statement about the major change in her life. The born-again Christian decided it was time to shed her old habits and embrace a new, more spiritual path by letting go of her beauty products.

Woman embraces inner beauty

The video on her TikTok page @noxiembele is a powerful declaration of inner beauty and faith.

She sets her makeup and weaves ablaze in a bonfire. In the caption, she backed her actions with deep biblical quotes.

"Don’t be concerned about the outward beauty of fancy hairstyles, expensive jewellery, or beautiful clothes. You should clothe yourselves instead with the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God."

What is a born-again Christian?

According to theologians, being born again refers to a spiritual rebirth that happens when someone surrenders their life to Jesus Christ.

It marks a new beginning in the relationship between a person and God, representing a moment of conversion from being spiritually dead to spiritually alive. This radical change through faith in Christ fundamentally transforms a person's life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

While some TikTokkers are stunned by her drastic move, others are applauding her courage to pursue a relationship with God.

@TakaAza said:

"I'm glad I was out of the reason why this is happening. Glory belongs to Him who loves with no condition."

@uShalothi commented:

"Yho I'm happy for you but yoh. 💔😭"

@lelomendu stated:

"My heart is bleeding, 😭😭 that NARS primer. 😩😩😩"

@LetoyaMabunda mentioned:

"You could’ve just sent the wigs to me chomi. 😭😔"

@Jola FindYRselfAsUjourney wrote:

"Powerful! ❤️🙏"

@Sibusiso Zimu posted:

"What?"

Other SA peeps share religious journeys

A woman went on social media to celebrate her decision to pursue a close relationship with God.

Similarly, Briefly News reported that another lady showed how her life changed with the influence of Pastor Enigma

reported that another lady showed how her life changed with the influence of Pastor Enigma A popular social announced that she has forsaken worldly things and has become a born-again Christian.

