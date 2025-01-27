A captivating clip of a group of local nurses flexing their asserts captured the attention of the internet, leaving many inspired

The gorgeous women took part in a viral dance challenge showing off their whips in a video that warmed many hearts on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, showering the women with compliments for their hard work, while others shared they were motivated

A group of nurses who drive German cars and other brands showed them off on social media. Image: @srconnie02

Source: TikTok

A group of women shattered the popular notion that nurses don't earn much by taking to social media to show off their luxury rides, including Audis and Mercedes-Benz in a TikTok video.

One of the nurses shared the cute clip under her handle @srconnie02, gaining 323K views, 28K likes and 1.3K comments from social media users who were inspired by their hard work.

Nurses show off their rides

In the clip, the nurses can vibe to a local song while standing next to their high-end cars, parked at their workplace. Their flawless, synchronised and vibrant energy stands out as each one confidently moves to the amapiano sound radiating positivity and fun.

Each car represents not just an incredible personal achievement, but a symbol of hard work and dedication in the nursing profession.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi loves the local nurses

Social media users were quick to shower the nurses with compliments and admiration. Many commented on their incredible cars, with some wishing for similar success, while some men started shooting their shots, hoping to get themselves wives.

Nurses participated in a viral dance challenge next to their cars receiving love from Mzansi. Credit: Miniseries / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

User @Stanced_Rolla SN commented:

"🥺Our future wives. Nna ke thatela, ses’fikile (I like Sesfikile)."

User @Lewis joked:

"The one was GLA, was her idea."

User @💋good ghel💋shared:

"The country is jealous of you guys.❤️🔥🥰 I see it in every comment."

User @Abila added:

"So proud that y’all drove y’all selves to work and the cars are in the parking lot🥰😅🤣."

User @refilwekhando said:

"Girls are winning 🔥."

User @Samoralee asked:

"Kanti how much are you guys earning 🤣🤣🤣, siloko sicinga ukuba anipeyi (we've been thinking that you guys don't earn much)?"

