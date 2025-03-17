A video showing pantsula dancers using a man's body as a human skipping rope has gone viral with many feeling the pain of the one acting as the skipping rope

Two dancers hold their colleague by his hands and feet, swinging him in rhythm while a fourth dancer jumps over him

The impressive yet risky stunt showcases the extreme creativity and coordination of South Africa's pantsula dance tradition

One woman shared a clip showing how she spotted pantsula dancers using one gent as a skipping rope.

Content creator @adoree081, who regularly shares entertaining and personal content on TikTok, posted a video that has left viewers both amazed and concerned. The footage shows four pantsula dancers performing an extraordinary stunt where two dancers hold a third performer by his hands and feet, swinging his body like a skipping rope.

The fourth dancer then jumps over the human rope repeatedly at high speed, creating a jaw-dropping display of timing, trust, and coordination. The dancers maintain the fast-paced rhythm without missing a beat, though many viewers commented on the dangerous nature of the stunt, wondering what might happen if the dancers lost their grip.

The history of Pantsula

Pantsula is a highly energetic dance style that started in South Africa's black townships during the 1950s and 1960s. It first emerged in places like Alexandra and Sophiatown, where men would challenge each other in informal street dance battles. Over time, it spread across the country, becoming a powerful cultural movement.

By the 1980s, pantsula was more than just a dance—it became a form of protest against apartheid. Even after 1994, it remained a symbol of cultural pride for many Black South Africans and gained fans from all backgrounds.

The dance is known for its quick footwork, low-to-the-ground moves, and urban street style. It takes skill and practice, with dancers adding their unique flair. There are three main styles: Western style, which is the fastest and most intense; slow poison, which has a similar technique but at a slower pace; and futhuza, which blends in elements of breakdancing and hip-hop.

Today, pantsula is still evolving and has been featured in music videos, Netflix series, and global performances, keeping its cultural significance alive.

Netizens react with amazement and concern

The extraordinary stunt generated many reactions from viewers who were impressed and worried:

@BrattyLu questioned:

"Guys I'm so serious, what is the yellow thing???"

@nomusa expressed mixed feelings:

"I don't know whether to be impressed or scared 😭"

@Phelo's_fin3st commented:

"South Africa is not for beginners💔"

@HER wondered:

"How did they even figure out that they can do this?😭😭😭"

@🥺❤️ joked:

"'What do you do for a living?' : I'm a skipping rope😭"

@Sandy_Sihle_Mavee appreciated the performance:

"This looks amazing 🥺 when you are done please vote for Uyanda 🦦😌"

@MsGirlfriend_👻 couldn't believe her eyes:

"Hai I took off my glasses ngithi angiboni kahle 😭🤣🤣"

@Nkosenhle_Khumalo admitted:

"Yoooooooh 😯 at first I thought it was a plastic from Shoprite 😂😂"

