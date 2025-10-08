Student Creates South Africa’s 1st Service Delivery App to Revolutionise Municipal Accountability
A young Durban student has impressed Mzansi after developing what he calls South Africa’s first-ever service delivery app, aimed at bridging the communication gap between citizens and local municipalities.
According to the East Coast Radio the app named CityMenderSA, is the first complete service delivery reporting app available for free in South Africa. Keyuren Maharaj who is just 23 is the genius behind this impressive app.
Keyuren expressed to the publication mentioned above that he was fed up with the potholes, burst pipes, and constant excuses which led him to create and develop a tool that has the potential to revolutionise service delivery in KZN and throughout South Africa.
Growing up in Durban, Keyuren witnessed the issues that every local is familiar with deteriorating infrastructure, water leaks, power cuts, and neglected public spaces.
What frustrated him the most, however, was the lack of accountability. Reports seemed to go unnoticed, problems kept recurring, and communities were left with no solutions.
The turning point came one evening after yet another water pipe burst in his area and he realised how often the same issues kept coming up.
"Reports were being made, but there was no transparency, no follow-up, and no way for the community to hold anyone responsible," he told the publication mentioned above.
That was the moment that led to the creation of CityMenderSA.
"What if there was a straightforward platform where every issue could be logged, tracked, and visible to everyone?" he added.
He then presented the idea at a meeting of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, a body that oversees more than 50 organisations. At the time, his understanding of the project was still basic, and it was more about collecting ideas. However, he knew they needed one effective solution simple enough for even an 80-year-old to use and accessible to everyone for data and updates.
Keyuren, a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student studying mechanical engineering, created the ground-breaking software CityMenderSA, which combines technical know-how with social effect.
He highlights how systematic problem-solving is taught in engineering, and he used this skill when learning to code on his own. According to Keyuren, academic assignments ought to be in line with current issues facing South Africa, inspiring pupils to use their imaginations for the sake of the community.
His leadership experience in a number of school organisations and his involvement in extracurricular activities, such as cycling and sailing, further highlight his passion and dedication to community service.
How the CityMenderSA app works
CityMenderSA is straightforward but effective he explained. If you see a problem, such a burst pipe, a pothole, or a broken streetlight, you may record it on the app with a picture and a description.
An instantaneous CityMenderSA reference number is generated. You can now submit your report to the appropriate South African government and municipality. Additionally, it shows up on a public map where anybody may view comments and updates. As a result, municipalities are unable to ignore the visible digital trail.
Source: Briefly News
