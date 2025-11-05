A little boy became a viral sensation after showing people that he is being raised to be a strong Christian

The boy made people laugh after showing people how devoted he is to the Lord

Online users were in stitches over the hilarious video of the little child who was moved by the Spirit

The TikTok video of the little child praying received a lot of attention on social media. Viewers on TikTok were touched to see the prayerful child.

A kid prayed for adults in a TikTok video, and many were touched. Image:@notyourbae_taz

Source: TikTok

The clip of the child praising the Lord received thousands of likes. Many people commented, and they were full of jokes about the child's delivery while talking to God.

In a TikTok video, a little boy bowed his head, eyes closed and was ready to pray. The kid took the lead and started the prayer with his whole family, where he said Bless all the fathers and bless all the mothers and kept repeating it. The kid said his prayer with lots of passion in his voice, as the adults in the room affirmed him.

The kid's prayer was compared to those of a professional pastor. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

South Africa amused by praying kid

Many people thought the kid in the clip by @notyourbae_taz was hilarious. Others applauded the parents for teaching their child how to pray. Watch the video of the little boy praying with his family and read the comments below:

miss_goslinggg could imagine the kid was imitating someone:

"I just know he's praying like this cause he heard the pastor at church or someone at home pray like this, cause the pastors do be praying like this yohh😭✋"

Mamakez said:

"He realised that he had the sweet in his hand and gave up 😭😭"

Progress was full of jokes:

"Did our pastor just touch the nose and straight into the mouth?"

Ndiso was amused by the family's response to his prayer:

"😂 They had to say “Amen” before he mentions the one swear word he knows 😂😭"

madimpho😊 was amused:

"This is the angriest prayer I've ever heard. 😭"

Arikukat0 said:

"Praying in degrees of comparison 😂"

𝑇𝑆𝐻𝐸𝑃𝐴𝑁𝐺 applauded the little boy:

"Ngwana o upowerful!"

•Shay🇿🇦• was in sittches:

"The holy spirit almost took over😂😂"

Megan🇿🇦 was touched by the kid:

"There's no way God didn't hear his prayers 😂😂😂😂❤❤❤"

Sue appreciated the child's prayer:

"Thank you, spirit was so high then it was time for the family, and he wasn't so sure😭🤣"

