A content creator showed the internet a KFC in Zimbabwe and it received a lot of attention

TikTok viewers, especially those from South Africa, were curious about KFC's price point in Zimbabwe

The video of the Zimbabwe KFC amassed lots of attention from people who were fascinated

A TikTok video of a KFC made rounds on the short form video platform. The fried chicken franchise is an international gem and it is a sold in Zimbabwe but not at a local price

A video of someone in Zimbabwe going to KFC received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video speculating about how different KFC in Zimbabwe is from South Africa.

In a video on TikTok by @traveller.travell85 was at KFC in Zimbabwe. The TikTokker was buying a kFC Streetwise five and it cost him R202 ($12). The videos caption highlighted that KFC was expensive in Zimbabwe because it is all in American dollars. In comparison, South Africa's Streetwise five with chips costs R99.90. Zimbabwe accepts various currencies when shopping. The most used currency is the American dollar, rands and Zig, the local currency.

South African's amazed by Zimbabwe KFC

The clip of @traveller.travell85 at a Zimbabwean KFC received lots of attention. People compared South Africa's KFC to Zimbabwe in the comments. Some were stunned to see eveything priced in United States dollars. Watch the video of the Zimbabwe KFC below:

Nkosinathi NGWANE was stunned but the KfC price:

"KFC is a luxury in Zimbabwe 😳"

johnny-boy was amazed:

"So Zimbabwe don't have their own currency anymore dey now using US dollar."

Mvucks imagined owning a KFC in Zimbabwe:

"If KFC was mine, I would charge $35 for every streetwise 5 because there is only 1 in Harare, 1 in Bulawayo, 1 in Kwekwe, etc,so I would be rich."

Ledi tm said:

"This is why South Africans "dont travel". Our neighbors have nothing to offer, we have to go beyond the continent of we want a real vacation 😭"

🌟 ❤️ lovejoy remarked that KFC has clients in Zimbabwe:

"They afford it as you can see bayathenga (they are buying)."

Nonx_MaMShwawu 🇿🇦 wondered:

"Don't they have the land to farm their own chicken?"

Tom Lee ( Baba Juju) shared a relaisation about Zimbabwean:

"Zimbabwe if we research well, it can be the most expensive country in the whole of AFRICA.... 😢"

hla ncube remarked:

"But KFC is not a Zimbabewan company its just a foreign company that is taking advantage of the situation they are the ones putting prices not Zimbabwean people."

