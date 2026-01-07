An American man living in Cape Town shared a video explaining what he absolutely loves about South Africa

The chemical engineer praised South African DJs for the way they play Amapiano music in clubs

South Africans found his attempts at saying "Yebo" hilarious, with many welcoming him as one of their own

An American man in his home in Cape Town. Images: @terrell.starks

Source: TikTok

A TikToker, @terrell.starks, an American chemical engineer currently living in Cape Town who shares content about what it's like living in South Africa, posted a video from his home on 2 January 2025. The man was lying down on his couch and sharing what he loves about Mzansi.

In the clip, he explained that there's one thing he absolutely loves about South Africa, and it's not just South African DJs, but when you're in the club, and the DJ starts hitting that "Yebo Yebo Yebo Yebo Yebo Yebo Yebo." He then went faster, repeating "Yebo Yebo Yebo Yebo..." and said: "Yeahhhhh that's dope."

The American man admitted he can't say it as smoothly as South Africans do because he hasn't had enough practice, but that beat just hits differently for him. He said he can't explain it, but when you hear that Amapiano come on, it's a spiritual thing.

The man described the music and mind-body connection as insane, repeating "Yebo Yebo Yebo Yebo" again. He ended by saying: "Oh my God, I can't wait to go out tonight, oh God."

The video went viral, with South Africans reacting to the American man's enthusiasm for Mzansi's music scene. Many found his attempts at saying "Yebo" hilarious, while others praised him for trying and said that with enough practice, he'll be perfect.

A man from the US living in Cape Town sharing what he loves about Mzansi. Images: @terrell.starks

Source: TikTok

Netizens adore American inlove with Mzansi

Social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions to the TikToker @terrell.starks's clip:

@nnononokk9 laughed:

"As a Zulu person, this sounds hilarious 🤣🤣🤣"

@Samantha/Mentie/Mandy said:

"You're turning into a South Africa."

@TJ Simpsons🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 wrote:

"I love that you're trying 🤣🙏 💐 But with enough time of practice… You'll be perfect 👌 😉😎"

@Doney welcomed:

"We adopt you, my guy... So you can know what we know😂"

@Knock Twice shared:

"I was in South Africa in 2016. I enjoyed myself. Pick up on Kaylow's music! Man, this brother is mad talented."

@AntoniettaGiGi agreed:

"It is definitely spiritual, your insides want to scream. There are truly no words, it's a feeling."

@moratuwa720 added:

"You know it's about to go down. Now there's 'HIYO HIYO'. We are a whole vibe."

@Sinah Rakgadi_M explained:

"Yebo is 'Yes' (translated to English) 🕺 🎶 A whole vibe💃"

@Gavin Solomon's stated:

"Yes, it's a spiritual thing, bro."

Watch the TikTok video below:

More foreigners loving SA

Briefly News recently reported on an American sharing his experience in South Africa, saying coming to Mzansi has been an eye-opening experience.

recently reported on an American sharing his experience in South Africa, saying coming to Mzansi has been an eye-opening experience. A UK visitor shared her healing experience visiting Cape Town and the Gondwana Game Reserve.

An American woman married to a South African shared her romantic journey to Mzansi, leaving many people fascinated by her wholesome love story.

Source: Briefly News