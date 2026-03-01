South African influencers shared some of their favorite cleaning habits at Handy Andy's event in Johannesburg

South African social media favorites were dressed for the heavens and others shared their go to ways to use Handy Andy

The South African brand introduced its latest addition to its range of miracle products and Briefly News reported from the event in Johannesburg

Influencers with Handy Andy's new glass cleaner. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

South African household staple Handy Andy is a go-to among faves who attended the launch of Handy Andy Glass & Multisurface Spray. Briefly News spoke to guests about how they used the Handy Andy in some interesting ways.

Handy Andy's use as a South African household staple cleaning products goes far beyond basic cleaning. Influencers invited to Handy Andy's miracle themed launched party were asked to show up in their best heavenly look. Handy Andy spoke to Briefly News and familiar faces shared some of their unexpected uses for Handy Andy as they became more familiar with the new Handy Andy Glass & Multisurface Spray.

Briefly News caught up with comedian influencer, Thick Dudle on TikTok who shared that her favorite way to use Handy Andy was to mop her floors but without a bucket. She said her formula was:

"Cup of water, a mop, a squeeze of Handy Andy, and mop away."

Watch the video Dudle shared showing off Handy Andy's new range at the event below:

Influencer Dominic Zaca also shared his unique way to use Handy Andy and it took the crown. Dominic told Briefly News:

" I love using Handy Andy to remove dirt on my toenails. I wear heels a lot so I put a bit on my toe nails, let it sit for a moment and then wash my toe nails."

Dominic Zaca's heavenly look for Handy Andy event. Image: Briefly News

Source: TikTok

Beloved couple George and Sasha told Briefly News and their go to ways to use Handy Andy. George's favourite way is a simple yet trusted method:

"Just mixing it with lots of water, shaking it and using a skroplap, I know I can clean anything with that."

Sasha that her favorite way to use Handy Andy is to clean the bathroom. She revealed that her go-to is to use Handy Andy to get it clean to her high standards:

"I love cleaning toilets. I need a clean toilet so that's my favourite way to use Handy Andy, I know that's crazy."

George and Sasha shared their favourite ways to use Handy Andy. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

How to clean mirrors with Handy Andy

Handy Andy introduced its new product in the miracle range that goes beyond the traditional cream cleanser most are familiar with. Handy Andy's latest offering is a Glass & Multisurface Spray and it was put to the test at the live event in Johannesburg on 28 February 2026.

Attendees wiped a mirror clean with Handy Andy's new glass cleaner. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Guests got to see the new product in action with Handy Andys mirror cleaning station. Influencers gathered around a mirror to write the name and the Handy Andy glass cleaner could dissolve lipstick residue in a few swipes as people took turns writing their names. There was also a fun smell test section where guests had to identify Handy Andy's range by smell.

Handy Andy smell test fun had attendees competing to identify the product. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

The MC of the Handy Andy event shared that they already found an unexpected way to use the product, as a way to kill insects. She said:

"It was not called Multipurpose for nothing. I use Handy Andy for who everything including killing ants, and it actually works."

Handy Andy's branding expert also spoke to Briefly News and shared her way to use Handy Andy's miracle range. She said:

" I live in Durban, its humid, so I use Handy Andy multipurpose with bleach to get rid of mould."

Handy Andy's branding guru shared her odd way to use Handy Andy. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

