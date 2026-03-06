A young woman celebrated making progress in her career in the field of education

The lady shared her moment of celebration in a TikTok video that inspired South Africans

Many were inspired by the young lady who announced her new senior job position

In a video on TikTok, a woman told people that she was moving up the career ladder. The young professional was delighted that she was making progress in a career that gives back to the community.

A woman celebrated her career progress. Image: @mihlexola

Source: TikTok

Viewers on TikTok were impressed by the young lady who shared her major accomplishment. The video that the woman shared on 2 March 2026 attracted lots of attention from online users.

In a video onTiktok a woman @mihlexola told people that she was delighted to announce that you would become the head of department in her field. The lady focuses on inclusive education, and she was moving into the position at the age of 28. She later explained that she secured the senior position after earning an Honours degree. Watch the video of the woman celebrating her big promotion below:

South Africa amazed by career woman

Many people congratulated the lady and were curious about her job. The young lady graciously explained that she focuses on education for children with special needs. Online users applauded the woman for helping to create inclusice education. Read the comments below:

People applauded the woman for focusing on education for children with special needs. Image: Yan Krukau

Source: UGC

MrsK071 gushed over the professional's career path:

"Congratulations Maam 🌸🌸🌸Run the position with grace and God’s wisdom."

Nonzuzo Khumalo was delighted to see a woman who inspired her:

"I am currently pursuing my BEd Honours in Inclusive Education 🥹 Posts like this truly keep me motivated and inspired to keep going 🙇🏿‍♀️Congratulations! 🎉"

Rano was curious and motivated to explore a similar career:

"Congrats my lady. Do you by any chance, know any bursaries for honours in inclusive education?"

. was also motivated by the woman:

"You inspire me. It's not every day you come across someone who is centering herself towards special needs. May God continue to grow you mam."

NhlosenhleN cheered for the young woman:

"Congratulations 🎊 ❤️, can I please come to drop my CV. Intermediate Phase specialising in Social Sciences and Life Skills."

noluthando248 remarked:

"I speak protection upon your life, gal... there's a lot that's happening at schools..very scary things ppl don't talk about that happens because of positions..as young as you are..modimo ago boloke🥰"

Vhudele_Cherish was curious about the woman's qualifications:

"Congratulations sis, did you masters in Inclusive education?"

Xola the creator responded:

"Honours."

dipuo wished the young woman well:

"All the best, leader..Hope they treat you well and respect your position hlee."

Other Briefly News stories about jobs

Source: Briefly News