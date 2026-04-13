A woman posted a TikTok video showing herself during and after pregnancy, taking part in a viral transformation trend

The video used the song, Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncè, which has been widely used in the trending challenge celebrating the strength of mothers

Comments poured in to show people’s disbelief at the transformation, while others acknowledged and applauded the woman’s inspiring journey through motherhood

One woman's pregnancy trend pics revealed a transformation that left many in disbelief. Image: @thriftybyjenny

Source: TikTok

A South African woman took part in the viral transformation trend using Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncè, featuring the lyrics “strong enough to bear the children, then get back to business,” and many were left in awe of her transformation.

TikToker @thriftybyjenny gained over a million views after posting her video on TikTok on 9 April 2026, and South Africans rushed to the comments to express their amazement and curiosity at her transformation. The clip begins with her dancing while visibly pregnant, dressed in a beige evening gown and later a turquoise outfit, both paired with a full face of makeup. She then follows this with bare-faced, natural images that appear to show her face during pregnancy in a raw, unfiltered state.

TikTok trend shows before and after pregnancy

The Beyoncè song trend highlights the strength of women who can “bear the children and get back to business” while making it seem effortless. Content creator @thriftybyjenny's post-pregnancy images revealed a noticeable shift in her appearance. The clip ends with what is believed to be her “after” version, where she appears in a love-themed photoshoot surrounded by newspaper-style décor. In this final part, she no longer has a pregnant belly, but appears with polished makeup and a short, sultry red dress that highlights her new look.

The woman's transformation during and after pregnancy revealed a great physical difference. Image: @thriftybyjenny

Source: TikTok

TikTokers found pregnancy change hard to believe

Some TikTokers were in disbelief at the visible transformation, as the visual differences in the images could not be ignored by commenters. While many were genuinely impressed and shared their awe at the dramatic shift, others were more critical and advised her, somewhat jokingly, to avoid getting pregnant again. Several commenters also joked that someone had to be “blamed” for the transformation, playfully pointing fingers at both the father and the woman herself.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Natasha Nankamba said:

"Did you report the matter to the police?"

TheRealLulu_❤️🦋🎀💕 replied:

"Please stay in business."

UCHECHI💎 revealed her suspicions:

"I know it's before the pregnancy but I can't prove it."

Bambi🌸 shared the same sentiments:

"That get back to business is obviously an old video. It is not possible 😭"

Toks.🎀 joked saying:

"We almost lost you."

Nomthy❤️ said:

"Sue the father, sue yourself, sue us too😭😭😭😭"

While idileke shared her disbelief:

"I refuse to believe this."

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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News