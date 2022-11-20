AKA caused a stir on social media when he was spotted glaring at Idols SA judge Somizi after his performance at the show finale. Thembi had Mzansi in stitches after she crushed at the Wentzels following a night of partying and drinking.

The Kiffness shared a hilarious video mocking actress Charlize Theron for saying there are only 44 people left speaking Afrikaans.

Students gave their favourite teacher a heartwarming welcome after returning from sick leave. Adorable preschool kids in formal wear warmed Mzansi's hearts with their dance moves.

Weekly wrap: AKA gives Somizi a death stare, Thembi crushes at the Wentzels home, and a beloved teacher gets a hero's welcome from students. Image: UGC.

Source: UGC

1. AKA gives Somizi Mhlongo intense death stare over 'Idols SA' judge's shady reaction to performance

Somizi Mhlongo was the topic of discussion after interacting with AKA. The rapper seemed to disagree with Somizi's judging of his performances on Idols SA.

Fans of AKA immediately assumed that their fave was showing that he doesn't like Somizi. The clip circulated on Twitter as people tried to figure out what AKA's issue was.

A video of a snippet of Idols shows AKA expressing his disapproval of one of the judges, Somizi. The rapper can be seen making faces and finally giving him a death stare when the Idols judge speaks. Somizi said he saw better performances after Mega finished his.

2. TikTok star Thembi crashes at Wentzels' after partying hard, wakes up with a hangover and doesn’t want to work

Mzansi TikTok star Thembi had a little bit too much fun last night and ended up passing out in one of the Wentzels' spare rooms. Malcolm found her and recorded her reaction, it is priceless.

The bond Thembi and the Wentzel family have is everything. Knowing you can pass out in your boss’s spare room is not something many people can do without losing their job.

Malcolm took to TikTok with a clip of him going into the spare room to wake Thembi for work. Thembi doesn’t want to work as she has a hangover, and Malcolm thinks it is the funniest thing.

3. The Kiffness mocks Charlize Theron's comments with broken Afrikaans in hilarious "mondeling" music video

The Kiff has been the latest to react to Charlize saying only 40 people speak Afrikaans. The Afrikaans singer made a video referencing the Hollywood actress's claims.

The video had many South Africans laughing. Netizens added to comments on the video and made endless fun of Charlize Theron.

The South African Afrikaans musician, The Kiffness, has been the latest to let people know what he thinks about Charlize, claiming that only 44 people speak Afrikaans.

4. Beloved SA teacher receives hero's welcome from students after sick leave, SA moved

One thing about young children is that they can't hide their true emotions, whether good or bad. A primary school teacher, @eyomusa17, posted a TikTok video of being on the receiving end of all the love that her students could express.

She said she had been off work for a day, and when she returned to school, the happy children ran to hug her. The beautiful moment that was captured on video touched Mzansi's heart on TikTok because it was proof that the kids were in safe hands.

Netizens highlighted that this happens when people choose the teaching profession based on a calling and not driven by money.

5. Preschool graduation party of toddlers dancing in formal wear moves SA: "Most beautiful video I've ever seen"

It's graduation season, and many parents are preparing their children for primary school next year and saying their goodbyes to creche.

This transition could be scary for most children, but a special group of toddlers happily bid farewell to their preschool and did it with style.

The adorable children were dressed formally, like miniature brides and grooms, and embodied the Mzansi flair of performing dance steps at weddings.

The lovely video posted by @nonjabulohmbaligontsi had people virtually cheering the kids on, and lovely comments were written. Mansi congratulated the little stars and said they were the country's future lawyers and doctors.

Source: Briefly News